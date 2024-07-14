What Did Amanda Seales Say About Donald Trump's Assassination Attempt? Actress Makes Shocking Claim

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and fatal shootings

The Donald Trump assassination attempt on Sunday morning shook the nation. While the U.S. elections have the eyes of the world on them, an unfortunate accident took place during Trump’s rally when a shooter took a shot at the former president, piercing his right ear. Some of the world leaders, including Michelle Obama, sympathized with the situation, the actress Amanda Seales claimed the incident was staged.

On her X account, Seales shared the video of Trump being shot and revealed her thoughts about the whole incident. The actress stated that she knows the difference between a gunshot and popcorn being cooked on the stove.

Amanda Seales comments over Donald Trump’s assassination attempt

On her social media account, Seales shared that she believes the whole assassination attempt on the former US president was an act put up during the rally. The Insecure actress wrote, “That sh*t was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President.” She further added, "I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove.”

Seales, moreover, claimed, "Pop, pop, pop. Where'd the blood come from? So in theaters and movies, they have what's called blood pellets. People used them at Halloween. It's basically a pellet of fake blood that's in your mouth and when you crush it, blood comes out. To be frank, small hands, Trump would not respond by raising his first in the air triumphantly were an actual attempt made on his life."

Why would Donald Trump stage his assassination attempt?

While many of the world leaders have been empathizing with Trump over the situation, many, like Seales, are claiming that the shooting was not real. Though many are questioning the potential president’s motive behind allegedly doing so, the actress seems to have an answer.

Seales stated, "This was, I believe, done to try to show his strength in contrast to Biden's fragility. My God. Molly, you are in danger, girl."

After the incident, the FBI recognized the shooter as a 20 year old boy named, Thomas Cook. The officers also fired shots, killing the gunman.

