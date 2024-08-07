What Did James McCoy Taylor Do? All We Know After Bachelorette Alum's Texas Arrest

James McCoy Taylor, known from The Bachelorette season with JoJo Fletcher was arrested on Sunday, August 4. The 38 year old was taken into custody at College Station Police Department. Arrests were as result of warrants from an April 24 incident. There are charges against Taylor including assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint. He posted a bond after being released the same day totaling $8000.

Taylor, in his statement to PEOPLE, adds “not so much as a scratch on me,” showing police pictures of himself without any bruise on his body. Furthermore, he asked how he could apprehend someone without causing any injuries.

This is not his first legal trouble for Taylor. In 2022, he was detained in College Station for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. Local news reported that he was found urinating in a parking garage. He ignored the advice of a police officer not to drive and thus got arrested as well as had an 18-year-old college freshman who couldn’t understand what was happening to him at the time; henceforth he had to pay cash bail for $7000.

Bachelor Nation also condemned Taylor’s views concerning the Capitol riots which occurred on January 6 this year leading to some individuals describing him as controversial. Additionally, there has been support for those events through his Twitter account although he denies being there later again but claimed that the FBI had followed him up during that day.

After supporting the riots, Bachelor Nation banished him when Mike Fleiss called it out on Twitter Bachelor creator announced it on social media James McCoy Taylors’ banishment from the ABC reality show franchise among other reality shows making it clear by writing “exiled from bachelor nation” in his bio section on Instagram.

In another interview with PEOPLE Magazine, James McCoy expressed anger. Money and fame are not worth it because they only destroy lives, he said. He claimed that he never harmed anyone and was always nice to everyone he met. Therefore, by implying that she didn’t mention a lot about the woman whom he had an April encounter with besides not even knowing her name.

Taylor maintains his innocence saying that there has been no basis for any of these accusations against him. The public as well as law enforcement agencies continue to keep tabs on Taylor.

