What Is Al Pacino And Noor Alfallah's Current Relationship Status? Find Out Amid Her Latest Outing With Bill Maher

After Al Pacino’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, was spotted hanging out with Bill Maher on Sunday, rumors of the latter two's romantic involvement inundated the gossip sections of entertainment outlets across the globe; however, we now have clarity on the love triangle situation involving the two stars and the film producer. People, citing a rep for the Godfather actor, 84, reported on Monday that he is only friends with Alfallah, 30, which makes her involvement with Maher, 68, less scandalous.

Pacino, who shares son Roman, 1, with Alfallah, is only involved with her as a co-parent and an acquaintance, the actor’s rep further told the outlet.

Here’s a recap of Alfallah and Maher’s glamorous outing that made waves in Hollywood over the weekend, in case you missed it.

Maher and Alfallah, per Page Six, were spotted sneaking out of the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles together this past weekend. The comedian and the mother of one appeared relaxed as shutterbugs surrounded them while leaving the hotel in his black sedan after midnight on Sunday. Maher, who drove the vehicle, was dressed in a formal grey suit, while Alfallah wore a black outfit with minimal makeup.

It's unclear what the duo was up to at the hotel, as reps for Maher and Pacino denied issuing any comments when approached by the publication.

Hours before her outing with Maher, Alfallah was also spotted with Pacino, whom she has been linked with since 2022. The pair was photographed leaving the Chez Mia restaurant in West Hollywood, California, together. Alfallah waved to the photographers from behind the steering wheel of her car, in which Pacino chose to ride shotgun. Despite it being nighttime, the actor wore sunglasses, probably to shield his eyes from the blinding camera lights.

The two were also seen together on September 25, per Page Six, as the Irishman star helped Alfallah blow out the candles on her impressively massive birthday cake.

Alfallah filed for full physical custody of Roman in 2023, despite still being together with Pacino, who shares joint legal custody of their son with her. He also reportedly pays Alfallah over $30,000 per month in child support.

The two were never expected to marry, as neither of them believed in the institution of marriage. Pacino, who has never been married, describes marriage as an “entrance to the pain train” in his forthcoming book, Sonny Boy, according to People. Alfallah, meanwhile, has previously said she’s “not the marrying type.”

Besides Roman, Al Pacino is a father to daughter Julie, 34, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, 23, whom he welcomed with Beverly D’Angelo.

