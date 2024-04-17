Who Is Al Pacino’s Girlfriend Noor Alfallah? Know All About the Executive Producer of Billy Knight

Since the time they first met, destiny had plans to keep them alongside each other. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah might have a huge age difference, but they surely share a strong bond.

Now that Al Pacino and his girlfriend Alfallah have welcomed their first child together in June 2023, the family that loves movies has grown by one more member. Al Pacino also has a daughter named Julia with acting coach Jan Tarrant, as well as twins named Anton and Olivia, whom he welcomed with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Talking about their romantic relationship, Alfallah spoke to Vogue Arabia in 2024, where she stated, "Al lives down the street from my house, and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino."

During her interview, she also stated, "I guess it just became something more."

Now that we know a bit about their relationship that has been in question, it's time that we learn about Noor Alfallah and her talents.

Noor Alfallah is a producer

Al Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, who graduated from the University of Southern California’s Cinematic School of Arts, is a producer. After completing her studies in Southern California, Al Pacino’s gf went on to further earn a master’s degree from the University of California Los Angeles. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

After Noor Alfallah earned a master's degree in film/TV producing, as per Deadline, she produced a short film called La Petite Mort.

Advertisement

Then in 2018, Alfallah produced a TV short called Brosa Nostra. This project was about the president of a fraternity who was trying to get his house to return to Greek Row at Southern California College.

Her IMDb bio mentions a few more of her movie credits, which include Billy Knight. She was the executive producer for this project, which starred Al Pacino, Charlie Heaton, Diana Silvers, and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Noor Alfallah welcomed her first child with Al Pacino in June 2023

Soon after Al Pacino and his girlfriend got romantically involved, they welcomed their first child in 2023. Their son, who has been named Roman, was born in June, following which both stars agreed to joint legal custody of their son.

As per the court document, Alfallah will reportedly have primary physical custody, while the Scarface star has been ordered to pay $30,000 per month in child support.

A few reports also suggest that Alfallah had even stated that The Irishman actor would be paying for her legal fees as well as any other costs associated with the case.

As reported by PEOPLE, a Voluntary Declaration of Parentage or Paternity was signed by both parties almost a week before Roman was born.

Although a report back then claimed that Al Pacino and Alfallah had parted ways, a representative of Pacino stated to PEOPLE, "Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman. They are still together."

This statement was issued on September 7, 2023.

Noor Alfallah posted Al Pacino on her Instagram

Just like other celebrities, even Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah managed to keep their relationship private during the initial stage. However, Alfallah later posted a photo of the legendary actor on her social media.

Her post on Instagram, which was about her artist friend, has a long caption that read, "My friend Bennett Miller has an exhibition of new prints produced using a DALL•E image generator. Go check it out!"

This post, which was shared in April 2023, even gave a look at the couple together, as it included a photo of Al Pacino standing beside Noor and Bennett Miller.

Advertisement

Noor Alfallah has been linked to other big names before Al Pacino

Al Pacino is not the first one to win the heart of the beautiful producer. Before she started dating the actor from one of the legendary movies, The Godfather, she was romantically involved with a few other high-profile names.

Back in 2017, Alfallah had dated the frontman of one of the most loved bands, The Rolling Stones. She was dating Mick Jagger when she was just 22.

While talking to Hello! Magazine after the two had split, Alfallah stated, "Our ages didn't matter to me."

She then added, "The heart doesn't know what it sees, it only knows what it feels. It was my first serious relationship, but it was a happy time for me."

In the same year, the producer was then associated with billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.

Further in 2019, the executive producer of Billy Knight made headlines as rumors surfaced about her romantic involvement with another legend, Clint Eastwood.

The two were photographed in Los Angeles leaving Craig's. However, in her defense, Alfallah stated to The Daily Mail, "There is no relationship."

Clearing the clouds that might have affected her career, she further went on to say, "We're family friends, and my family was there and that's it. My parents were there, other friends were there. Trust me, there's no relationship."

Noor Alfallah has three siblings

While Noor Alfallah has made headlines numerous times for being linked to big names in the Hollywood movie industry, she isn't new to the land of fame. Alfallah grew up in Beverly Hills, California.

Talking more about her personal side, Alfallah has three siblings, all of whom are younger than her. She has two sisters named Sophia and Remi, as well as a younger brother named Nasser.

While going through her Instagram, one can easily say that she is very close to her family and that she loves her siblings a lot.

Alfallah is often seen posting numerous photos of her siblings while also giving tributes to her parents.

However, it is not just Noor Alfallah who has had some of the most high-profile relationships in her family. Remi, her younger sister, was once linked to Michael Jackson's son. In 2013, a report surfaced that Prince was spotted by paparazzi with his girlfriend, who also happened to be his schoolmate.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Not My Intention': Al Pacino Finally Opens Up On Best Picture Announcement Blunder Of Oscars 2024