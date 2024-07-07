What Is Joey King's Upcoming Movie Uglies About? Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is getting ready to premiere Joey King's upcoming movie Uglies, written by Scott Westerfeld. The release would probably be in the second half of 2024.

This movie will be directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol, also known as McG, who has previously directed Charlie's Angels and Terminator Salvation. Joseph has previously worked on a number of Netflix original films. This includes The Babysitter, Rim of the World, and Family Switch.

Vanessa Taylor and Krista Vernoff wrote the script for Netflix's Uglies

Emmy-nominated screenwriters Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water, Game of Thrones, Divergent) and Krista Vernoff (Grey's Anatomy, Shameless, Charmed) wrote the script for Uglies.

After initially being developed by Fox, the project was revealed to be affiliated with Netflix in September 2020. According to reports, Joey King, a longtime fan of the show, contacted Netflix and asked them to look into the book and script. Her efforts were successful in convincing Netflix to acquire the series.

A closer look at the plot of Uglies

The narrative takes place in a future where everyone is made to seem the same by having a mandatory operation at age 16 that eliminates physical variances. This is a summary of the book's plot:

Tally is looking forward to turning sixteen. In just a few weeks, she will have surgery to go from ugly to beautiful. After that, she'll enter a high-tech heaven where her only responsibility is to indulge in her beauty.

Shay, Tally's new friend, is unsure whether she wants to become more gorgeous. When Shay flees, Tally discovers a whole new and less pleasant side of the gorgeous planet. The cops give Tally a choice: find her companion and report her, or never change her appearance. Tally's decision will completely transform her life.

