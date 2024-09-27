What Is The Meaning Behind The 'M' Necklace Hoda Kotb Wore While Announcing Exit From Today Show? Explored

Hoda Kotb didn't just give thought to ending her journey on the Today show, but also to what she wore while announcing such important news. One significant item was the necklace she wore, which had an ‘M’ initial on it, related to her daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Kotb made this surprising announcement on Thursday, September 26, stating the reason behind her decision was to spend more time with her daughters. When she revealed this news on air, her necklace shone, making it hard to miss.

Back in January 2022, during an episode of her show, she answered a fan's question about the necklace. The journalist explained that the letter ‘M’ stood for “Mom.” She also spoke about two other significant necklaces she wears. Kotb said, “I have 'Haley' and 'Hope' on one of them. Then I have an 'I love you Mama' on this one. All of them are about my girls.”

Her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, asked if “Mom” was the best title, to which the veteran journalist agreed. She said that ‘M’ was so her, and that if she couldn’t wear her daughters' initials, she would choose to wear ‘M’ because no one else would get to wear that initial.

For those unversed, Kotb was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, which prevented her from carrying a child. She decided to adopt her daughter Haley in 2017 and Hope in 2019 with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

Advertisement

In the letter she shared with the beloved show, Kotb wrote that her broadcast career has been “beyond meaningful,” but a new decade of her life lies ahead, and now her kids and her mother “need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie.”

This announcement by Kotb surely shocked everyone, including her co-workers. A source told People magazine that her news came as a surprise to her colleagues and added that she is very much loved by them, and everyone at Today wished her well.

Another insider told the outlet that Kotb had given a lot of thought to this decision and had also discussed it with both of her co-hosts, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie. The source added that Kotb made the ultimate decision with her co-hosts' best interests in mind, and the show is currently focusing on their beloved veteran journalist, without looking to fill the role just yet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: New Mom Cardi B Makes Stunning Comeback At Paris Fashion Week 2024 Less Than 20 Days After Welcoming Third Child; Here's What She Wore