'What The Hell?' Ice Spice Shuts Down Ozempic Speculation With Scathing Post

There were recent rumors about Ice Spice’s weight loss. This began with fans wondering if the 24-year-old rapper had used a medication called Ozempic, prescribed for Type II diabetes, to get slimmer. After posting pictures of herself on Instagram with a smaller waist, such gossip became more intense on the internet. However, Ice Spice cleared things up.

Ice Spice, who is well known as the Barbie World rapper, has faced eyebrow-raising issues regarding her body size lately. As per the grapevine, she might have been using drugs like Ozempic, which is generally meant for controlling type II diabetes and eventually making you look slim.

These rumors began after she posted a photograph on Instagram where she looks like she has lost some weight around her tummy area. Nonetheless, these claims were addressed directly by Ice Spice (Isis Gaston) during an interaction with her followers in X Spaces.

Ice Spice was talking to someone when all this was happening and said how annoying she finds these grapevines. She made it clear that despite what people think, no medication contributed towards her reducing body mass but only hard work did that for her.

“It’s called the gym, it’s called eating healthy, it’s called being on tour," she told them meaningfully moments before deciding to give them an answer they never expected from her while chatting in X spaces. The rapper's remarks show how important it is for one to maintain good health instead of looking for temporary solutions.

While some celebrities admit taking pills like Ozempic to lose weight faster, Ms. Gaston has chosen another path altogether. For example, we can see posts showing healthier meals and exercise regimens shared online by this artist, thus revealing that dedication and self-control are the only secrets behind her achievements.

Ice Spice’s thoughts are very explicit—there are no quick fixes. She has been consistently making better choices and being more disciplined in her food consumption, which is a good approach to weight loss.

