What Is DCIS Diagnosis? Meaning Explored Amid Boy Meets World Star Danielle Fishel's Breast Cancer Revelation
Danielle Fishel reveals the current status of her breast cancer revelation and how she is planning to deal with it. Plus, she has a message for everyone. Read on to know more!
Danielle Fishel, beloved actress and podcast host, has recently stepped into the spotlight for a different reason: her candid revelation about being diagnosed with breast cancer.
In an emotional episode of Pod Meets World, the re-watch podcast she co-hosts with fellow Boy Meets World stars Will Friedle and Rider Strong, Fishel shared her journey from diagnosis to treatment.
At 43 years old, Fishel found herself facing a medical twist in her life story. She disclosed, "I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ."
This form of breast cancer is remarkably early- technically stage 0. But Fishel, ever the information enthusiast, wanted to be specific.
Her diagnosis included high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion. Yet, she reassured her listeners: "I'm gonna be fine. I'm having surgery to remove it."
The Mayo Clinic defines ductal carcinoma in situ as a "very early form of breast cancer."
Picture this: the cancer cells are like well-behaved guests confined inside a milk duct in the breast.
They haven't yet crashed the party by spreading into the breast tissue. Typically, DCIS reveals itself during a mammogram- a silent alarm that prompts further investigation.
The good news? It carries a low risk of becoming life-threatening.
Danielle Fishel's decision to share her diagnosis wasn't just about vulnerability; it was a rallying cry. She emphasized the importance of regular health appointments.
It's tempting to brush off routine check-ups, but Fishel's experience underscores their value.
Her message echoes far beyond her podcast audience. If you're due for an appointment or have never had one, heed her advice: get in there.
Detecting cancer at stage zero- when it's still a fledgling threat, can make all the difference.
Fishel acknowledges that her journey isn't over. "Some big decisions lie ahead," she admits. Radiation specialists, Oncologists, hormone therapists- they're all part of her next chapter.
And while she hopes her podcast won't be affected, she's prepared for the possibilities. Fishel's courage serves as a beacon for others navigating similar paths.
Fellow podcast hosts Strong and Friedle stand by Fishel. Strong reflects on the mind-boggling reality: "Right now, my wife and I know four people- four friends- dealing with breast cancer."
Their message? Don't delay those check-ups. Friedle chimes in, reminding everyone that men, too, need to prioritize their health- prostate exams and colonoscopies included.
