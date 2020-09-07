When BTS' Suga wrote a heartbreaking love letter to ex GF: If I could go back, I would treat her way better

During his middle school days, BTS member Suga had shared a heartbreaking yet hopeful love letter with a local radio host about his ex-girlfriend who he truly loved but due to his shy nature, she broke up with him. Read Yoongi's full emotional letter below.

When it comes to BTS, the members have mostly been an open book for ARMY as witnessed by their various docuseries like Break The Silence and even variety shows like In the SOOP. While the boys have always been upfront about the pressures they have had to face with fame and being idols, they've always been very cryptic when it comes to their love lives. When quizzed about it, the septet tends to deflect from the relationships and dating topic entirely. However, the members have occasionally spoken about their exes and unrequited love interests from their school days.

For example, we have Suga, who had penned a heartbreaking yet hopeful love letter to his ex-girlfriend and submitted it to a local radio host. Via Koreaboo, Yoongi confessed how he dated the girl in his second year of middle school. While they started off as friends, the 28-year-old rapper greedily confessed his feelings to her and they ended up dating. However, because he was so shy, Suga was unable to act naturally with the girl after he started dating her.

This led to the Daechwita rapper not paying attention to her which showed a stark difference to their relationship before and after dating. When things became awkward, the girl broke off the relationship stating that they should just be friends. While Yoongi initially felt deserted and wounded from the breakup, he went into reflection mode and understood where his ex was coming from when she decided to part ways. The rapper confessed that if he could go back, he would treat her way better and knows he could do more for her. Suga would have told her that he loved and liked her proudly. He was hurtful, regretful and apologised to the girl for treating her that way. However, Yoongi now sees it as a good memory and thanked his ex for making that memory with him.

Read Suga's full heartbreaking love letter to his ex-girlfriend below:

"Recalling my past love... Year 3 Class 3 No. 13 Min Yoon Gi

Hello, I’m Min Yoon-gi who lives in Daegu. I’m embarrassed that I’m writing a letter to a radio that I’ve always listened to. Our Korean language teacher asked us to write a letter that could be sent to a radio. I was contemplating on what to write, and I decided to write about my past love while reading Hwang Dong-kyu’s Enjoyable Letter. 3rd year of middle school, it might be a tender age to say that one’s in love. But it was a memory that held my true feelings from those heart-aching memories. I’m embarrassed to say but I liked a girl last year in my 2nd year of middle school. Since I’m very shy, I wasn’t able to talk to her, so we stayed friends. I became greedier as we got closer. I didn’t want to stay a friend, so I confessed my feelings. But she said yes when I confessed I liked her. We ended up dating but that’s when the problems started. Because I was so shy, I couldn’t act naturally with her now that she was my girlfriend.

I didn’t pay attention to her and compared to how our relationship was when we were just friends, there was a clear difference. Our relationship became awkward more than anything. We didn’t date that long and due to all these problems, she said let’s just be friends and broke off the relationship. When I heard those words I felt like a side of my chest was hollow. I felt deserted. I truly understood where she was coming from when she broke off the relationship and I went into reflection after that. I would think about everything I did wrong and how I could better myself. I also think back now about those days and wish I would’ve behaved differently.

If I could go back, I would treat her way better and I know I could do more for her. I would tell her I loved her and liked her proudly. Thinking back to those days is hurtful and regretful for me. If she’s hearing me speak this confessional letter I want to say the following to her. I am very sorry for treating you that way. You must’ve felt so hurt when I behaved like that. I personally think back and look at it as a good memory now. Thank you for making that memory with me. - BTS Suga"

We're glad that Suga sees his relationship as a good memory now!

