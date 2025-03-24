When Calls The Heart Starring Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry Greenlit for Season 13 by Hallmark; Details Inside

Hallmark Media has officially renewed When Calls the Heart for a record-breaking 13th season. The announcement came during the Season 12 finale, much to the delight of devoted fans, known as ‘Hearties.’ The beloved period drama, inspired by Janette Oke’s novel of the same name, continues to captivate audiences with its tales of love, community, and perseverance.

The series, starring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith, has been a Hallmark staple for over a decade. Season 13 is set to premiere in 2026 on Hallmark Channel, with episodes streaming the following day on Hallmark+—where fans can revisit all previous seasons.

Hallmark Media’s Senior Vice President of Programming, Samantha DiPippo, expressed gratitude for the show's passionate fanbase, stating, “Hearties are far more than a fan base—they are a connected community, as loyal and supportive as the characters of Hope Valley. It is an honor to tell stories of hope, resilience, humor, and romance that continue to resonate with millions of viewers for twelve seasons and beyond.”

Set in the early 1900s, When Calls the Heart follows school teacher Elizabeth (Krakow) as she embarks on a new chapter in the frontier town of Hope Valley. Season 12 saw love blossom between Elizabeth and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry), bringing fresh excitement to the series.

Produced by All Canadian Entertainment in association with Brad Krevoy Television and Believe Pictures, the series continues to be helmed by a stellar team of executive producers, including Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., Joy Gregory, Mike Rohl, Jimmy Townsend, Amy Hartwick, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, and Michael Shepard. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm serve as producers.

With a rich legacy and an ever-growing fanbase, When Calls the Heart remains one of Hallmark’s most cherished series. As Season 13 prepares for its highly anticipated debut, fans can look forward to more heartfelt moments, new adventures, and the enduring spirit of Hope Valley.

