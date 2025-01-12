Where Was Hallmark’s New Movie Polar Opposites Filmed? We Tell You All Of Its Stunning Locations And Cast Stories

Hallmark’s latest movie, Polar Opposites, premiered on January 11, starring Rhiannon Fish and Markian Tarasiuk. Filmed in breathtaking locations, the movie takes viewers on a journey through Patagonia and Ushuaia, Argentina. Read on for behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and details about the filming locations.

According to IMDb, Polar Opposites was filmed in Patagonia and Ushuaia, Argentina. Ushuaia, known as the End of the World, is a popular gateway to Antarctica.

The city’s striking landscapes set the perfect backdrop for Emma’s adventure in the movie. Ushuaia doubled for Antarctica, providing an authentic and visually stunning setting for the film.

While filming, actor Dean McDermott, who plays Ian, shared updates on social media. On his birthday, he posted: "So blessed to be spending my Birthday in Ushuaia, Argentina!! I’m only a stone’s throw away from Antarctica. Celebrating with old friends, new friends, and my beautiful girlfriend. I owe all of this to Recovery and being clean and sober. Life is Wonderful."

Director Colin Theys also posted photos of the scenic locations on Instagram, showcasing the incredible environment where the movie was shot.

Maeve Quinlan, who stars in the film, described her experience as an experience of a lifetime on Instagram. She thanked for the chance to work with such a talented cast and crew. "Shooting a heartwarming movie in Patagonia was everything you could possibly imagine… and then some!" she shared.

Rhiannon Fish, who plays Emma, is a familiar face to many. She began her acting career at age 11 and starred in various Hallmark films. Fans might recognize her from Neighbours, Home and Away, and The 100. Fish also danced her way into the hearts of viewers on Dancing with the Stars.

Markian Tarasiuk, who plays Andy, started acting at age six and has appeared in numerous Canadian productions. He earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the UBCP/ACTRA awards and was involved in Vancouver’s SpeakEasy Theatre.

Polar Opposites follows Emma, who is on a mission to reach her father in Antarctica. However, when she can’t get on a boat for the last leg of the journey, she sneaks onto a cruise ship where she meets Andy.

