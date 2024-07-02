'When's That Happening': Amy Poehler Reveals She Had Been 'Bugging' Pixar For a Inside Out Sequel For Years

Inside Out fans might have Amy Poehler to thank for the recently released sequel. The actress lends her voice to the character of Joy in the animated Pixar movie.

Inside Out 2 premiered on 14 June 2024 in theatres worldwide and has been a hit amongst fans. Poehler revealed how she kept “bugging” Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer for a sequel. The Sisters star also opened up about how she could relate to Riley’s character. Here’s how Amy Poehler persuaded Pixar for an Inside Out Sequel.

Amy Poehler bugged Pixar for Inside Out 2

Amy Poehler voices Joy in Inside Out 2 which is one of Riley’s core emotions in the movie. In an interview with People, the star spoke about how she kept persuading Pixar to make a sequel to the 2015 film. Poehler recalled how she kept talking to Pete Docter who is the Chief Creative Officer about the same.

She began explaining, “I've been bugging Pete Docter and the team and just saying, ‘When are you guys going to make another one? When's that happening?’” The Parks and Recreation actress shared how she thought the idea for the sequel was “genius.”

Amy Poehler talks about Inside Out 2

Amy discussed the main focus of the sequel to the popular movie. She mentioned that Inside Out 2 delves into the theme of uncovering the truths about friendship, personal identity, and values. Amy referred to this emotional journey as something that everyone can relate to.

She talked about her teenage years, mentioning that she was a combination of joy and anxiety. The actress, originally from Newton, Massachusetts, humorously mentioned how she had a strong Boston accent. She also mentioned her fashion choices from that time, including shoulder pads and quirky earrings.

Amy talked about relating to Riley from the movie. The actress said she felt like her head was “noisy” just like the character’s. She recalled how she went from not being self-conscious to caring what other people thought about her.

Inside Out came out on June 19, 2015. The sequel to the animated movie premiered on 14 June 2024.

