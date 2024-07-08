Where To Watch Back To Black Online? Streaming Details Explored

Fans of late Amy Winehouse can now relive her legacy through the new biographical drama film, It lets her fans see again how she lived and her music career, which had a lot of ups and downs. The movie came out in theaters on May 17, 2024, and you can also watch it online at home.

Back to Black, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, stars Marisa Abela portraying the complex character of Amy Winehouse. The movie includes a talented ensemble cast featuring Jack O'Connell, Eddie Marsan, Lesley Manville, Juliet Cowan, and Sam Buchanan. Together, they vividly portray Amy's life and story on screen.

Streaming options

For those eager to watch Back to Black, there are several streaming options available:



1. Peacock: On July 5, 2024, the movie made its Peacock debut, which was available to subscribers of the platform. Peacock provides two subscription plans: the $5.99/month Peacock Premium plan with advertisements, and the $11.99/month Peacock Premium Plus plan with no advertisements and the ability to download specific titles for offline watching.



2. Amazon Prime Video: Back to Black is available for purchase in the United States for $19.99. With this option, audiences can purchase the movie digitally, giving them more control over how and when they choose to see Amy Winehouse's story.

3. Apple TV: Viewers can choose to buy Back to Black on Apple TV for £13.99 or rent it for £4.99 in the US and the UK. This platform serves viewers who want to watch the movie on compatible smart TVs or on Apple devices

About the film

Back to Black isn't the first movie about Amy Winehouse's life. It follows the acclaimed documentary Amy by Asif Kapadia. However, this new film takes a different approach, focusing on Amy's fast journey to fame, her childhood in a music-loving Jewish family, and the personal struggles that shaped her life.



Amy Winehouse, known for her heartfelt lyrics and soulful voice, tragically passed away on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27 due to accidental alcohol intoxication. Despite her untimely death, Amy left a lasting musical legacy with two successful albums: Frank and the Grammy-winning Back to Black.

Cultural impact

Back to Black not only highlights Amy Winehouse's talents but also seeks to honor her memory by portraying her beyond tragedy. Through her well-known music and other songs, the film offers a deeper understanding of the complexities in Amy's life and the inspirations behind her songs.

Marisa Abela shines as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black

Early reviews and fan reactions indicate strong interest in Marisa Abela's portrayal of Amy Winehouse. Viewers feel she authentically embodies Amy's personality as a talented yet troubled singer. The movie is widely accessible on various streaming platforms, allowing audiences worldwide to enjoy Amy Winehouse's story from the comfort of their homes.



Back to Black reminds us how Amy Winehouse's music still affects people and why she's remembered in the music world.



Whether you're watching on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV, Back to Black offers a captivating look into Amy Winehouse's life and talent. It's a must-watch for both her longtime fans and those discovering her story for the first time.

