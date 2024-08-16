Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1: Creator Darren Star Opens Up About Shocking Camille Revelation

Disclaimer: This article contains MAJOR spoilers on Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 1.

Emily in Paris returned to Netflix with the highly anticipated Season 4, Part 1 premiere on Thursday, August 15. As the season unfolds, Camille faces a new challenge: telling Gabriel that she is not pregnant. The Season 3 finale left fans on edge with Camille’s pregnancy reveal amid peak relationship drama, which seemed like a chance for a fresh start.

However, creator Darren Star had “complicated” plans for the character. The 63-year-old screenwriter opened up about Camille’s arc, played by Camille Razat, discussing when he decided that her pregnancy would turn out to be a fluke, and whether Gabriel would face the truth soon enough.

The Part 1 finale ends on a cliffhanger where Camille tries to confess the truth about her pregnancy to a cheery Gabriel. Sensing the mood, she is unable to and instead plays along, telling the waiter not to pour her champagne because she is "pregnant."

During the Part 1 premiere, Star teased the ramifications of Camille’s revelation in the second half of the new season. When asked about when he decided on Camille’s fate, the creator said, “There were different scenarios, and eventually, this was the one that I felt was tonally best for the show and also had some more interesting twists in the second half of the season.”

Additionally, he defended Camille, stating she wasn’t being “manipulative” but was trying to find the right moment. Star explained that Camille is the most devastated by the news, but the twist will fall into place in Part 2, scheduled to air on September 12.

When asked how Camille’s truth best fit the Emily in Paris narrative, he said it gave the Netflix drama the “most complicated stories.”

Season 4 of Emily in Paris picks up where Season 3 left off, with Camille facing an unprecedented false alarm shortly after her breakup with Sofia. Fans had predicted Camille would be content with Gabriel’s involvement as they began a co-parenting relationship.

However, viewers only get a brief glimpse of Camille’s meeting with an OB-GYN in Part 1. The scene cuts to her smoking a cigarette and revealing the truth to a friend, uncovering that she was never pregnant. Darren Star, who also co-created Sex and the City, mentioned that skipping the doctor's conversation was meant to build intrigue, explaining, “less is more.”

Camille struggles to find the right moment to admit the truth to Gabriel. Season 4 Part 2 will continue this storyline and is expected to provide “answers” to the lingering questions.

Meanwhile, Gabriel confesses his love to Emily, unaware of Camille’s truth, adding a new twist to their romance. The creator also hinted at a potential return for Alfie and Sofia, suggesting, “We have definitely not seen the last of Alfie.”

Star teased that Part 2 will be packed with drama and surprises, describing it as “a roller coaster.” The season will resolve ongoing plots about Alfie, Sofia, and the love triangle involving Emily, Gabriel, and Camille.

Darren Star, known for his creative work on Melrose Place, Beverly Hills, 90210, Younger, And Just Like That…, and Uncoupled, continues to steer the show with his signature flair.

Season 4 Part 1 debuted with all five episodes on Netflix, while Part 2 is scheduled to release on September 12, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. Talks about Season 5 are underway, with filming expected to start in mid-2025 following Darren Star's confirmation of his involvement.

