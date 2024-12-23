Which Buffy The Vampire Slayer Co-Star Did Sarah Michelle Geller Speak To After Landing Role In Dexter: Original Sin? Actress Reveals

It seems that Sarah Michelle Gellar truly keeps in touch with her ex-co-stars. The actress revealed she called up her former Buffy the Vampire Slayer co-star, Julie Benz, when she landed her role in Dexter: Original Sin, according to People magazine.

Gellar shared this during a conversation with the publication at the premiere of the new project, Dexter’s prequel, on Thursday, December 11. The event took place in New York City. As per the report, Benz starred in the original Dexter series until 2010, appearing in its five seasons.

Gellar told People that she and Benz discussed the project extensively, adding, “She was Dexter's girlfriend. She was Rita, and she was the mother of Harrison – Dexter’s child.” The Cruel Intentions actress mentioned Benz’s excitement and said they talked about the prequel recently.

As far as Benz’s role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer is concerned, she appeared in its first, second, and fifth seasons, playing Darla. She was also featured in the show’s spinoff, Angel, in 2004.

For fans of the original Dexter, the announcement of the show’s prequel was a cause for celebration. They were thrilled to learn about the cast, which includes Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, Patrick Gibson, and many others.

Previously, while speaking with People magazine, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star expressed her admiration for the Dexter series.

The actress shared, “I actually think if somebody went back far enough in some of my interviews, I bet at some point when someone asked me, 'Is there a show or a movie that you wish you'd been a part of?' I bet I have answered — more than once — 'I would've loved to have been a guest character on Dexter.’”

Gibson then suggested that Gellar might have “manifested” her role, to which she responded by saying that she just might have. She confirmed this, emphasizing that she had been a huge fan of the show.

The actress explained that she often talked about missing the opportunity to be part of Dexter because it featured “great character arcs.” She added, “And then, you know what? Be careful what you wish for.”

