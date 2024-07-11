Which Emily Henry Books Are Being Adapted Onscreen? Find Out

Romance novelist Emily Henry’s recent works have transitioned to both the big and small screens. Starting with Beach Read in 2020, followed by People We Meet on Vacation, Book Lovers, Happy Place, and Funny Story, her novels have garnered significant attention. Three of her books are currently being adapted for film, with two directors already on board. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez’s production company has secured rights to adapt the fourth novel into a Netflix TV series. Despite potential delays due to the Writers’ and Actors’ strikes, fans eagerly anticipate Henry’s captivating rom-coms. Let's delve into the details of these stories, exploring their intriguing characters and captivating plots.

Beach Read

In April 2023, it was announced that Yulin Kuang would adapt and direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios in collaboration with Original Film. The novel centers around two authors, January and Augustus, who swap genres to overcome writer’s block, sparking a unique story. Kuang is noted for her skill in seamlessly translating books to film. Earlier, in April 2024, Kuang released her debut novel, How to End a Love Story, based on two screenwriters with a shared history who find themselves developing feelings for each other.

Book Lovers

In March 2023, Tango announced their plans to adapt Emily Henry’s 2022 book, with the screenplay being penned by Sarah Heyward. The story revolves around Nora, a sharp-witted literary agent who reluctantly spends her August holiday in Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, at her sister’s urging. There, she repeatedly encounters Charlie, an editor, and a series of coincidences lead them to discover the crafted stories they've each written about themselves. Heyward, known for her work on HBO’s Emmy-winning Girls and projects like Modern Love and SKAM Austin, brings a seasoned perspective to the adaptation.

Happy Place

Under their multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, Jennifer Lopez’s Nuyorican Productions announced plans to adapt Emily Henry’s novel Happy Place into a television series. The story revolves around Harriet and Wyn, a seemingly perfect couple since college who secretly broke up without informing their friends. Unaware of the split, their friend group organizes a vacation at a Maine beach house. Harriet and Wyn decide to attend and pretend they are still together, navigating complex emotions in the process. Lopez shared the news via her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of an article about the adaptation.

Funny Story

Produced by Lyrical Media and Ryder Pictures Company, Funny Story will feature a script penned by Emily Henry. The story follows Daphne, a children’s librarian who is dumped by her fiancé, Peter, and finds herself living with his childhood best friend, Petra. With nowhere else to go, Daphne and Petra devise a plan to fake a relationship to make their exes jealous at an upcoming wedding. However, their scheme could lead to unexpected romantic sparks with others. Alexander Black and Natalie Sellers from Lyrical Media, along with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett from Ryder Pictures Company, will produce the film. Jon Rosenberg will serve as executive producer, with Henry also contributing as an executive producer. Emma Rappold from Ryder Pictures Company will co-produce the project, although no director has been attached yet.

People We Meet on Vacation

Brett Haley will direct the movie based on the screenplay by Yulin Kuang. Haley, known for his experience adapting popular works such as Hulu's Looking for Alaska from John Green’s books, will helm the project. Produced by Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, and Isaac Klausner, Laura Quicksilver is overseeing the project for Temple Hill, with Erin Siminoff and Sophie Kaplan handling it for 3000 Pictures. The story revolves around Alex and Poppy, who come together to uphold their decade-long tradition of summer vacations despite their contrasting personalities—Poppy is a wanderer, while Alex prefers the comforts of home.

