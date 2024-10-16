Who Are Josh Brolin’s Parents? Everything You Need To Know About Dad James Brolin And Late Mother Jane Cameron Agee

While we have all been enjoying his on-screen skills, Josh Brolin's parents are the people who might have influenced the art in his life. The actor's father, James Brolin, and mother, Jane Cameron Agee, were surely the parents who carved the way for the Sicario star.

How did they meet and how soon did their love story begin still happens to be one great romantic tale. For those unversed, Josh Brolin's dad, James, is an actor and has been seen in many acclaimed movies and series.

Meanwhile, Josh Brolin's mother, Jane Cameron Agee, was an assisting casting director who eventually became a person dedicated to helping wildlife animals.

Without further delay, let's get to know who Josh Brolin's parents, James and Jane Cameron Agee, are.

Josh Brolin’s parents met on the sets of Batman

It was on the set of the 1960s TV series Batman where Josh Brolin's parents had met each other for the first time.

According to The New York Times, Josh Brolin's mother Jane was a member of the casting department at Fox at that time.

And as reported by PEOPLE, James Brolin had three roles on the show, appearing in the episodes "The Cat and the Fiddle," "The Catwoman Goeth," and "Ring Around the Riddler."

Josh Brolin’s parent tied the knot in 1966

The New York Times has even reported that after Josh Brolin's parents met on the set, James asked Jane out for a date. Following this, she made a home-cooked meal. After a few successful dates, the two tied the knot just 12 days later.

According to the outlet, it was Jane who proposed marriage to James over drinks within a mere two weeks of knowing each other.

According to Page Six, Josh Brolin's parents married in 1966.

Josh Brolin’s dad and mother welcomed two kids

Josh Brolin was born on February 12, 1968, to his parents, James Brolin and Jane Cameron Agge. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, James fondly remembered taking on the responsibility of "all the diapering."

Further in 1972, Josh Brolin's parents then welcomed Jess.

The actor even has a younger sister, Molly Elizabeth Brolin, who James welcomed with his second wife, Jan Smithers, in 1987, after James and Josh Brolin's mother got divorced.

James Brolin and Jane Cameron Agee raised their kids in California

While Josh Brolin’s father and mother raised their kids in central California, the Labor Day actor attended elementary and middle school in Templeton, per a report by The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

As per Josh Brolin, the family lived on a ranch in Paso Robles.

Talking to NPR, Josh recalled, “I ... remember ... that we'd have no money or we'd be staying in a guest house, and I remember [my mom] saying at one point [that] my crib was a dresser drawer.”

Josh Brolin’s mother Jane Cameron Agee was passionate about wildlife

Josh Brolin’s mother, while being an assistant casting director, was also known as a wildlife activist. According to Men’s Journal, she even worked for California's Department of Fish and Game. This was where Jane Cameron Agee looked after rescued, illegally owned wild animals.

According to Josh Brolin, who spoke to USA Today back in 2013, his mother felt more connected with animals than humans.

Josh didn’t understand his father’s job

The actor who has amazed us with brilliant performances in movies such as Avengers: Endgame, Gangster Squad, and more, first wanted to be a lawyer.

Looking at the struggle of his father with his acting career, Brolin had this plan in mind for his career, until he took acting classes in high school.

"I was really hit by the idea of improvisation and being able to psychologically get into characters and what that meant," the star stated talking to The San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Josh shared a close relationship with his mother Jane

Talking to Men’s Journal, the Jonah Hex actor stated, “I miss her terribly.” For those unversed, Jane Cameron Agee died in a car crash back in 1995.

“She was a different kind of lady,” Josh stated, also calling her “extreme in every kind of way.”

Josh Brolin’s parents got divorced when he was 16

Recalling how difficult it was, Josh Brolin stated to Esquire, "My mom was going out with a truck driver at the time." He added that his dad “was all over the place. They never saw each other."

The couple eventually split their ways apart in 1984. Following the split, Jane Cameron Agee had sent Josh to live with James in Santa Barbara.

Jane Cameron Agee died in a car crash

It was on February 13, 1955, that Jane Cameron Agee passed away following a car accident. Her vehicle had crashed into a tree.

Talking to Men’s Journal, Josh also recalled that his mother would wake him and his brother Jess in the middle of the night to have a spontaneous road trip.

Josh struggled for a few years following his mother’s death.

James gave Josh acting advice

Josh Brolin called his father “really supportive,” while talking to The Hollywood Reporter.

Calling him an honest man, the Only the Brave star stated, “The only thing he said was to have a backup, because there’s about 1 percent (of actors) who make a living off acting.”

Josh is happy with his father’s third marriage

After tying the knot with Jan Smithers, and making memories from 1986 to 1995 with her, James then got married for the third time with actress Barbara.

The two tied the knot on July 1, 1998.

Talking to Playboy, Josh stated, “The fact that he got together with her and found this solace is such a coup and so wonderful.”

James is a proud grandpa

James has always praised the parenting skills of Josh. Talking to The Guardian he stated, “My son is the best father I've ever known,” also adding that he has learned lessons from him.

Josh Brolin shares children Trevor and Eden with ex-wife Alice Adair. The Dune star also shares daughters Westlyn Reign and Chapel Grace with wife Kathryn Boyd.

