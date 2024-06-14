Who Is Andrea Denver’s Girlfriend Lexi Sundin? All About The Summer House Star’s New Love Interest

Love is in the air for Andrea Denver, who had to push through a Summer House love triangle with Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover to realize that he had already met his perfect match in former sweetheart Lexi Sundin.

The reality superstar captured fans’ attention in October 2021 by joining the cast of Winter House, which was filmed in February of that year. During the first season of the series, the Italian resident swiftly caught feelings for DeSorbo, who is 29 years old.

Denver had started to see Sundin in April 2021, but as things were starting to move forward between them, the Bravo star was preparing to reunite with DeSorbo in the Hamptons for Summer House’s three-month shoot. Let's take a moment and explore all we know about this new lady in Denver's life.

Who is Lexi Sundin?

Lexi Sudin is a model, like her boyfriend. Sundin has walked in New York Fashion Week and appeared in multiple campaigns, which she’s documented on social media since 2018. Sundin was featured as a model on seven episodes of the reality series Project Runway in 2019.

The blond beauty, who lives in New York, is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing snippets of her life there. Apart from that, she is also an explorer who keeps traveling around. She has been to places like Hawaii, California, and Georgia.

After reconnecting with Denver in the fall of 2021, Sundin visited him and his parents in Italy for vacation. “It was a big step because she always spent Christmas with her family and she decided to come with me,” Denver told Us in March. “So that was great. And we've been really happy since then.”

Reality TV dramas, love triangles, and much more

Denver and Sundin briefly called off their romance before he reconnected with DeSorbo in the Hamptons. Before he joined the Bravo series, the Giggly Squad podcast cohost, for her part, had begun casually seeing Conover in spring 2021, but that didn’t stop her from flirting with Denver at their joint summer vacation house.

Denver realized he wanted to give his relationship with Sundin a real shot. The duo reconciled in November 2021, according to Denver. His commitment to Sundin ultimately became part of the reason why he isn’t returning for season 2 of Winter House.

“I didn’t feel like it was the right time for me [to leave to film the show],” he told Us in March. “I reconnected with a person who really matters to me and she was my priority. I feel like it was too soon to go on vacation with my friends.”

