Who Is Clara Wong? Here’s What We Know About Paul Giamatti’s Girlfriend

Beloved actor Paul Giamatti has truly won the hearts of millions of people over the years with his performances, but many may not know about that one person who seemingly won his heart—his girlfriend Clara Wong.

According to Today, her IMDb page revealed that Clara Wong is an actress who was reportedly born in Skokie, Illinois. She went to the University of Illinois. In 2006, the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Illini, mentioned her work in the college production of Into The Woods when she was in her sophomore year.

Along with that, she was reportedly crowned Miss Asian UIUC 2007 in a pageant that was hosted by the Taiwan Intercultural Association of her university when she was in her sophomore year.

As per Today, her IMDb page revealed, in the year 2013, Wong started pursuing acting professionally, with her uncredited role in the venture titled Pacific Rim. She later announced on her Instagram about getting the new Screen Actors Guild American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) union membership card.

The actress shared the picture of the same on her account and penned, “Guys, it finally came!”

When it comes to her body of work, over the years she has contributed her talent to multiple projects, which reportedly include her credits on television shows—The Tick, Louis, What We Do In The Shadows and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Apart from that, in the intake days of her professional front, Wong has also been featured in multiple advertisements for brands that include Liberty Mutual, Cartier, Lowe’s, and Hellman’s, per the report.

When it comes to her being in a relationship with Giamatti, it is not known as to when they actually linked up. The couple reportedly appeared with one another publicly back in 2019, at the New York Rangers game.

According to Today, the actors’ relationship probably began when they met on the set of Billions, as Wong was also featured multiple times on the show.

Apart from appearing publicly together at several events, the actress has shared multiple posts that included her beau and openly expressed her affection for him.

When Giamatti took home the Golden Globe for his work in The Holdovers last year, the performer mentioned Wong in his speech. He stated, “I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend, Clara Wong. Why do you bother with me? I don’t know why.”