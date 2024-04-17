Who Is Conner Smith's Wife Leah Thompson? Everything To Know About Her As Country Singer Gets Married

Singer Conner Smith recently married Leah Thompson on April 12, Monday. Just two days after the couple’s marriage. Their marriage was announced in a joint Instagram post that said that the pair got hitched over the weekend. Furthermore, Thompson posted an Instagram story of herself and her husband Conner Smith when the couple stood at the church’s altar.

The news of Conner Smith’s marriage to Leah Thompson sparked curiosity among fans who wanted to know more about her. Here’s all you need to know about her life, career and how they fell in love and gradually married each other.

Who Is Conner Smith’s Wife Leah Thompson?

Leah Thompson is a surfer born in North Carolina, USA. She came from Wrightsville Beach. During her journey as a surfer, Thompson grew up surfing cold and empty lineups. She’s been surfing competitively since the age of 12 and is a creator of a foundation for orphans in Kenya, per Wahine Classic.

During her childhood days, Leah spent much of her youth chasing those cyclone swells, and because of this, she's learnt her way around some solid surf. "I'm a fan of big waves, honestly," she says. "If someone says go, I'll go."

According to the surf industry brand Rip Curl, when she’s not chasing cyclones at home or swells around the world, Leah can be seen modeling for Rip Curl Women on campaign shoots or competing in the World Qualifying Series.

Talking about her personal life, the surfer is now happily married to singer Conner Smith.

Conner Smith proposed Leah Thompson followed by her recently shared story on Instagram

Back in September, Conner Smith shared an Instagram reel with pictures of the sweet moment from when he proposed to Thompson during a picnic. The post also featured a montage of happy photos of the romantic couple together.

“Even before she was my girlfriend, I knew I would marry Leah Grace one day if she ever let me …,” the singer wrote of his new fiancée in the caption. “@_leahthompson Thank you for trusting me with your heart.”

Also recently, her girlfriend Leah Thompson posted a story on her Instagram. The story photo of Thompson and Smith during their nuptials as they stood at the altar in a church while surrounded by a large congregation. “Proof of God’s faithfulness,” the new bride Thompson wrote over the picture on her story.

Conner Smith and Leah Thompson’s marriage

Announcing their marital union, the couple wrote on Instagram, “Mr & Mrs Smith // 4/12/24,” the newlyweds wrote in the caption alongside a set of photos from their fairytale wedding ceremony.

According to People, in the first photo, the happy couple shared a kiss at the altar as they stood inside a white chapel. The pair were next seen in a close-up shot standing outside together as Thompson gazed lovingly at her new husband.

Thompson wore a strapless white gown with ruching at the chest, matching sleeves and a sweeping white veil. Her hair was in loose waves and she wore pearl stud earrings, completing her bridal look.

Smith kept his clean and classic look as the new bridegroom in a dapper black suit and tie with a white shirt followed by a white corsage in his chest pocket for their wedding ceremony.

