Will Reba McEntire Get Married For Third Time? Actress Shares Her Thoughts On Wedding Possibilities

Reba McEntire is considering a third marriage with actor Rex Linn, despite her skepticism about marriage's significance. The couple, who have known each other since 1991, began dating in 2020 when McEntire appeared on his show, Young Sheldon.

The country singer revealed in a recent conversation with E! News that, while she doesn't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or ring, she would potentially get married again if it was something Rex really wanted.

Reba McEntire shares her thoughts on a possible 3rd marriage

In an interview with E! News, Reba McEntire discussed the possibility of a third trip down the aisle with boyfriend Rex Linn. However, having been married twice before, the I'm a Survivor singer shared, "If that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me. He's never been married before. So, if he wants to experience that, I'm OK with that."

The 69-year-old further added that she is truly "committed to Rex" even though she doesn't "have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or ring."

According to the news outlet, finding love with Linn has had a profound impact on McEntire's confidence. "When you do love yourself, that means you're confident, you're comfortable," she said. "You love yourself, and it's easier to love others." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

McEntire's advocacy for self-confidence aligns with her collaboration with Dove, marking 20 years of celebrating authentic beauty and rejecting the use of AI in advertisements.

"That's a great thing," McEntire emphasized, "because in my industry, that's what we're finding right now: We want to be presented as ourselves."

McEntire and Linn have known each other since 1991, but their romantic relationship didn't blossom until the singer guest-starred on Linn's show, Young Sheldon, in 2020. Their chemistry was palpable from the start, especially evident during their post-filming dinner. Recalling their chemistry, the singer told E! News, "It was just like a magnet."

She continued, "We didn't get to see each other from January 'til June 16, but we created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time. We've been pretty much inseparable ever since June 16 of, 2020."

The Country Music icon expressed gratitude for the opportunity to build intimacy through text and phone calls, allowing them to truly understand each other's personalities before diving into a romantic relationship.

"You know the ins and outs of their personality and their faults…You love them for the way they are instead of it being a total attraction and sizing them up because of appearance," McEntire explained.

Before her current relationship with Linn, McEntire was married twice, initially exchanging vows with Charlie Battles in 1976. Reflecting on their relationship, the singer stated, "I loved Charlie with all my heart; I wanted to marry him [...] We had a lot of fun."

However, despite the joy they shared, they parted ways in 1987 after 11 years of marriage, with McEntire choosing her career over her marriage.

Who is Reba McEntire's boyfriend Rex Linn?

Rex Maynard Linn is an American film and television actor. He is best known domestically for playing the role of Sgt. Frank Tripp in the CBS drama CSI: Miami and more recently for playing Kevin Wachtell in the television series Better Call Saul. Internationally, he is best known for playing Richard Travers in the 1993 action thriller film Cliffhanger.

In 1989, he was cast in his first substantial role, as serial killer Floyd Epps, in Night Game, starring Roy Scheider. Following this film and apart as the sheriff in a 1990 episode of The Young Riders, he decided it was time to head west.

Advertisement

Linn began with small roles in theatrical films such as My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys (1991), Thunderheart (1992), Sniper (1993), and Cliffhanger (1993), and guest shots on TV series including Northern Exposure, Raven, and The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.

He currently is reported to be living in Sherman Oaks, California, with his dogs, Jack and Choctaw. Linn is a University of Texas Longhorns fan, even taking the day off from his CSI: Miami work to attend the 2005 Rose Bowl game when his beloved team played and won the 2005 national championship against the University of Southern California.

He is a former chairman of the Oklahoma City chapter of Ducks Unlimited. In 1986, he won the state duck-calling competition and came fourth in the national competition.

Linn is an active supporter of children's charities and the arts. On May 12, 2007, he was a celebrity award presenter at the National Association of Police Organizations TOP COPS award ceremony in Washington, DC.

He had recurring roles in several TV series, most recently as Sgt. Frank Tripp on CSI: Miami, a role for which he was tricked into reading during the first season and which he held, as a series regular, until the end of the series.

He had a minor role in the webisode series The Walking Dead: Torn Apart playing Mike Palmer, a father hiding in a neighborhood in Georgia during a zombie apocalypse. It aired on AMC.com on October 3, 2011. Since 2017, he’s played Principal Tom Peterson on Young Sheldon on CBS.

ALSO READ: 'He Was A Great Writer': Reba McEntire Remembers Toby Keith's Legacy Following Country Star's Demise Due To Stomach Cancer