Who is Jack Lowden? Everything You Need to Know About Saoirse Ronan's Husband Amid Their Secret Wedding

Recently, there has been a lot of buzz about Jack Lowden, a talented British actor known for his impressive acting skills and intriguing personal life. Rumors have surfaced suggesting that he secretly married fellow actor Saoirse Ronan. This has left many people wondering: Who is Jack Lowden, really? Read on to know more about his career highlights and his relationship with Ronan amid news of their alleged secret wedding.

Rising star in British cinema

Jack Lowden was born on June 2, 1990, in Scotland, and has become very famous in British movies. He was first noticed for his role alongside Saoirse Ronan in the historical movie Mary Queen of Scots. In this film, he portrayed the role of Lord Darnley, who was unfortunately married to Mary Stuart, played by Ronan.

Career highlights

Lowden started his acting journey on stage, where he developed his skills in different plays. He then moved to acting in movies, receiving praise for his roles in acclaimed films like Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan, and Calibre, a thriller that showed how versatile he is as an actor.

Breakthrough moments

But it was his part alongside Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots that made him well-known. The connection between Lowden and Ronan in the movie led to rumors about their relationship off-screen, which they chose to keep private at first.

Advertisement

Personal life and relationship with Saoirse Ronan

Lowden and Ronan are said to have been dating about the time they shot Mary Queen of Scots. Even though they kept a low profile, social media posts and sporadic sightings of one another made their relationship more well known.

Secret wedding rumors

According to reports, Lowden and Ronan might have secretly gotten married. The couple hasn't confirmed this officially, but speculation grew when people noticed them wearing rings that looked like wedding bands at public events.

Lowden's views on privacy

Lowden has always kept his personal life private, which includes his relationship with Ronan. He has never opened up about his relationship publicly. He believes in keeping his personal and professional lives separate and away from the limelight, which has only added spark to his secret marriage.

Professional endeavors

Besides acting, Lowden has also started producing projects. One of these is the movie based on Amy Liptrot's memoir, The Outrun, which stars Ronan. This collaboration marks a big step in their careers and shows how closely their professional lives are connected.

Advertisement

Future projects and speculations

Going forward, Jack Lowden will likely always be in high demand in both British and foreign films. He has projects coming up that should help him establish himself as a rising star in the business and further highlight his range as an actor.

Jack Lowden still remains a fascinating figure in the public eye as well as the entertainment industry, especially in light of the persistent rumors of his secret marriage to Saoirse Ronan. Lowden is committed to his work and maintaining a sense of privacy despite being in the spotlight, even while fans and the media speculate about their relationship status. Regardless of whether the rumors are true or not, one thing is certain: Jack Lowden's charm and talent will leave a lasting impression on viewers worldwide.

ALSO READ: Lady Bird's Saoirse Ronan Secretly Marries Co-Star Jack Lowden; Here’s All We Know About The Private Ceremony