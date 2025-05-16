Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Judge Tosses 'Improper' Filing Accusing Actress of Threatening Taylor Swift

A judge has dismissed a letter to the court by Justin Baldoni accusing Blake Lively of attempting to harass Taylor Swift into making public statements. The letter charged Lively with trying to coerce Swift into a public endorsement. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed out the papers on May 15.

According to People, Judge Liman deemed the filing "irrelevant" and "improper." He warned Bryan Freedman, attorney for Baldoni, that future abuse of the court docket could lead to sanctions.

The letter asserted that Lively's attorneys demanded that Swift release a statement of endorsement of Lively. It also alleged that Lively threatened to post personal texts if Swift would not cooperate.

Judge Liman deemed the letter "irrelevant to any issue before this Court," adding, "Counsel is advised that future misuse of the Court’s docket may be met with sanctions."

Freedman quoted a source "closely associated with Swift" who reportedly spoke this during a phone call on the 14th of February. According to the source, Lively also requested that Swift delete previous messages.

A rep for Lively said, per People, "It took the court less than 24 hours to see through Mr. Freedman’s irrelevant, improper and inflammatory accusations, strike them, remove them from the court and warn Mr. Freedman that further misconduct may be met with sanctions."

Lively's attorneys dismissed all claims as false and defamatory. They described them as an attempt by the Baldoni camp to use the court to disseminate rumors and control media coverage.

Stating to People, Lively's lawyer Mike Gottlieb asserted, "This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources and completely untethered from reality."

In a subsequent filing, Freedman provided an affidavit reiterating the allegations. He indicated the source contacted him through a mutual acquaintance and corroborated several conversations.

According to Freedman, the source indicated the lawyer for Lively called Swift's legal team and made threats connected with Super Bowl-related public support. The affidavit indicated Lively had "10 years" of private texts she would be willing to release.

This comes after Taylor Swift was recently subpoenaed last week as part of the lawsuit. Her representatives stated that she had nothing to do with the It Ends with Us movie.

The Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni lawsuit is slated to proceed to trial in March 2026.

