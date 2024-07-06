Who Will Replace Katy Perry On American Idol Season 23? Luke Bryan Shares Top Contenders

Katy Perry has been associated with the American Idol for seven seasons since 2018. And after concluding season 22, reports of her exiting the show and getting replaced by another judge are surfacing all over the internet. Though ABC or Disney has not declared who will replace her, there have been a few names that came up in the process.

Apart from Katy Perry, American Idol’s judge panel also includes Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest. Even after Perry received a lot of hate comments and trolling during her era on American Idol, she has done her job dutifully. From looking gorgeous on every episode to judging the participants with all her might - she has been a perfect one. Her co-judge Luke Bryan also said that.

Luke Bryan reveals Katy Perry’s replacement on American Idol

Country Music singer Luke Bryan and American Idol judge in a recent interview with Billboard talked about Katy Perry’s replacement. He even revealed a few names that have been brought up to succeed as a replacement for Perry. Luke said, "I’ve said several names. I think Pink has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks."

He continued, "It’s been interesting. It’s been something Disney has been really tightlipped about with me and Lionel [Richie] and Ryan [Seacrest]. We currently haven’t heard what the story is on who’s coming back, and if Lionel and I are coming back." Even after stating the names of Perry’s replacements, as per Luke Bryan, she was the perfect judge and that to find someone to match up to her level is going to be difficult. He shared how the producer of American Idol is really trying very hard to pick out the perfect candidate as her replacement. Luke even said that according to him Disney has been trying to figure out what they want to do while they sat back waiting for their call.

Advertisement

Katy Perry’s announcement of exiting American Idol

Harleys in Hawaii singer Katy Perry appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about her exit from the music competition show, American Idol. As reported in The New York Post, the songstress told Jimmy Kimmel, "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for ‘Idol.’ I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Well, the fans will definitely miss Katy Perry being the sassiest and prettiest judge on American Idol. While she leaves the show, who do you think will take her spot? Let us know.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kendrick Lamar Marks His Win Against Drake In Not Like Us Music Video; Watch