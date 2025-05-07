Who’s Leaving Law & Order: SVU After Season 26? Everything To Know About 2 Major Character Exits

Big changes are ahead for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. As the show awaits official word on its Season 27 renewal, it’s been confirmed that Juliana Aidén Martinez and Octavio Pisano will not return if the series continues. The news marks a shift in the dynamic of the beloved NBC procedural, which remains a cornerstone of the Law & Order franchise.

Juliana Martinez, who joined the show in Season 26 as Detective Kate Silva, and Octavio Pisano, who came on board in Season 23 as Detective Joe Velasco, are both exiting the series. Their departures come amid behind-the-scenes changes, including the recent appointment of Michele Fazekas as SVU’s new showrunner—the first woman to ever lead the series in that role.

Law & Order: SVU, created by Dick Wolf and anchored by Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, holds the title of the longest-running series in the Law & Order universe. The show also stars Ice T, Peter Scanavino, and Kevin Kane.

The procedural, which originally spun off from the flagship Law & Order, has since spawned its own franchise with Law & Order: Organized Crime and influenced other Wolf Entertainment shows like Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, and FBI on CBS. While the original FBI will continue, its sister shows Most Wanted and International will not return.

Executive producers for SVU include Dick Wolf, David Graziano, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Kenneth Brown, and Peter Jankowski. The show is produced by Universal Television in association with Wolf Entertainment.

While Law & Order: SVU fans will no doubt miss Detectives Silva and Velasco, the evolving cast and leadership signal a new chapter for the procedural. With Season 27 still pending, all eyes are on what’s next for the elite squad — and how the series will continue to evolve after these key exits.

