Why Did Morgan Wallen Break SNL Tradition and Leave the Stage While Credits Were Rolling? Find Out

Morgan Wallen’s March 29 appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live took an unusual turn when he walked offstage before the traditional closing credits finished rolling. While the move left many viewers puzzled—and some outraged—a source has now revealed the reason behind his early exit.

The 31-year-old singer performed on an episode hosted by Mikey Madison, 26, marking her SNL hosting debut. However, as Madison wrapped up the show, Wallen whispered something to her and then quickly stepped off stage, passing by the camera. Shortly after, he posted a photo of a private jet on social media with the caption, “Get me to God’s country.”

A source close to Wallen told Variety that the singer’s departure was not intended as a slight toward the show or its cast. According to the insider, Wallen had followed the same pattern all week during rehearsals, entering and exiting the studio in a similarly swift manner. The source emphasized that the singer didn’t consider how his actions might be perceived and that there was “no drama” behind his departure.

Despite this explanation, social media erupted with criticism. Many SNL fans on X (formerly Twitter) called Wallen’s behavior “rude” and “disrespectful” to the show’s long-standing tradition. One user wrote, “Wow, Morgan Wallen just walking off the stage during the @nbcsnl credits? In decades of watching SNL, I don’t think I’ve ever seen that. For so many of us, that is sacred ground.” Others supported Wallen, with one user commenting, “Something SO pleasing about seeing Morgan Wallen storm off stage during goodnights. Don’t let the door hit ya!!!!”

Wallen’s latest SNL appearance follows his controversial 2020 debut, which was initially canceled after he was seen partying maskless in Alabama, violating COVID-19 protocols. He later appeared on the show in December of that year.

During his March 29 performance, Wallen debuted two songs—“I'm the Problem” and “Just in Case”—from his upcoming album I'm the Problem, which is set for release on May 16. While neither SNL nor Wallen’s team has publicly commented on his early exit, fans continue to debate the moment online. Saturday Night Live will return on April 5 with Jack Black as the host and musical performances by Elton John and Brandi Carlile.

