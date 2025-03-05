Mikey Madison Reaches Out to Demi Moore After Beating Her for Best Actress Win at Oscars; Know What She Said

Mikey Madison's shocking Best Actress win at the 2025 Oscars had Hollywood buzzing, but one of her first moves after the ceremony was reaching out to a fellow nominee. Following her triumph for Anora, Madison revealed she texted The Substance star Demi Moore, expressing admiration and excitement for Moore’s future work. Their exchange highlighted the deep respect between the two actresses in one of the night’s biggest upsets.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Madison described the surreal moment of winning and her immediate need to connect with Moore. "I texted with Demi, who I adore," she said. "She’s one of the sweetest, kindest women I’ve ever met, and I’m so grateful to have witnessed her brilliance and talent in person."

Moore had been a strong contender throughout awards season, securing a Critics Choice Award for her gripping performance in The Substance, while Madison previously took home a BAFTA. On Oscars night, Madison’s victory over Moore, Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) was one of the most unexpected moments.

Madison also celebrated with fellow nominee Fernando Torres (I'm Still Here), embracing him after her win. Meanwhile, Anora, directed by Sean Baker, dominated the night with five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The following day, Moore took to Instagram to reflect on the awards season and praise Madison’s achievement. “A huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next. (red heart emoji)” she wrote, while also expressing gratitude for her The Substance team and fans.

For Madison, the magnitude of the moment is still settling in. “I’m still kind of floating in a dreamlike state,” she admitted. “It was a very, very surreal night—celebratory and wonderful. But I think I need time to really digest it.” With her unexpected Oscars victory, Madison’s future in Hollywood looks brighter than ever.