BTS makes brief appearance in Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Special; fans call it ‘iconic’

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL) celebrated its 50th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, February 16. The three-hour special, SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration, aired in a rare Sunday slot instead of its usual Saturday broadcast. The event brought together a stellar lineup of former cast members, legendary hosts, and musical guests who have graced the stage over the past five decades.

While the night was filled with nostalgia and tributes to SNL’s legacy, K-pop fans were in for an unexpected yet thrilling surprise. In a montage highlighting the show's musical history, BTS appeared for a brief yet impactful two-to-three-second clip, making waves online. Their inclusion reaffirmed their place in SNL’s legendary roster of performers, reminding the world of their groundbreaking moment on the show.

BTS made history in April 2019 when they became the first and only K-pop group to perform on SNL. At the time, the group was at the peak of their global rise, and their appearance on the show was highly anticipated. The septet took the stage as the night’s musical guests and delivered two electrifying performances: their live debut of Boy With Luv and an explosive rendition of MIC Drop (Remix).

Their presence on SNL was more than just another TV performance; it was a cultural moment that demonstrated K-pop’s global influence. The group’s performance went viral, dominating social media discussions and making headlines worldwide.

Advertisement

Now, nearly six years later, seeing BTS in SNL’s anniversary special has reignited feelings of pride among ARMYs. The inclusion, though brief, was a powerful acknowledgment of the group’s impact on the show’s history. Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement, dubbing the moment as ‘iconic’ and praising SNL for recognizing BTS’ significance. Despite being absent from the Western media spotlight in recent years due to their ongoing military enlistments, the group’s influence continues to be acknowledged on a global stage.