Why Is Jesse Williams Awarded Sole Custody of His and Ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee’s Kids Amid Their Dispute? DEETS

Jesse Williams has been granted sole legal custody over the healthcare of his two children, Sadie, 11, and Maceo, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch on March 26, the former couple appeared in court on March 20 to revisit their custody agreement.

While they will continue to share physical custody, the judge ruled that Williams will have the final say regarding the children's medical decisions. However, he must keep Drake-Lee informed about all aspects of their health, education, and welfare.

As part of the revised custody plan, Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee will alternate physical custody on a weekly basis. The agreement also states that neither parent can have more than 14 consecutive overnight stays with the children.

The court set a schedule for vacations, allowing each parent to have three consecutive weeks during summer, selecting one week between their regular two-week custodial periods.

In addition, Williams accused Drake-Lee of not returning their daughter's Apple Watch, which he had purchased. The judge ordered her to return it within 48 hours.

Williams filed a request in September 2024 to modify the previous custody arrangement. He stated that he only had two overnight visits during the school year and argued that spending more time with him was in the children's best interests.

"The children benefit from the love and stability I provide them, and they continually ask to spend more time with me," Williams said in court documents.

Williams also accused Drake-Lee of interfering with his visitation rights by blocking FaceTime calls, restricting access to their children's activities, and manipulating vacation schedules. "I constantly try to exemplify normal, healthy co-parenting behavior in the hope that she will see it works better than chaos and conflict," he stated.

Drake-Lee did not oppose Williams spending more time with their children but insisted that she should have custody when he was unavailable due to work. She alleged that Williams and his legal team had used intimidation tactics against her over the years.

"The majority of [Jesse's] requests are not in the best interests of our children," she claimed, adding that his demands served his own convenience rather than their well-being.

Williams denied the accusations, stating, "Aryn makes erratic and conclusory statements which have no relationship to reality." He also accused her of obstructing his parenting time by withholding passports, giving misleading information about the children's schedules, and disrupting medical appointments.