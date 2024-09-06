Why Does Prosecutor In Alec Baldwin's Rust Shooting Case Want Charges Against Actor Reinstated? Reports Explored

Alec Baldwin is once again making headlines, as the prosecutor in his Rust shooting case recently requested that the judge reconsider her decision to dismiss the manslaughter charge against him. Baldwin was filming his western movie Rust in New Mexico in 2021 when he was holding a prop gun that allegedly contained live bullets.

The weapon reportedly discharged a live round during a rehearsal, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring movie director Joel Souza. Following the tragic incident, the Beetlejuice actor became embroiled in a legal battle. During the trial on July 12, 2024, the judge issued a ruling that dismissed the case against him.

According to Deadline, the special prosecutor, Kari Morrissey, in Alec Baldwin’s case has recently requested that the judge reconsider her decision to dismiss the actor's manslaughter charge. As per the outlet, Morrissey claimed that the defense team allegedly misled the judge, and others involved might have been attempting to manipulate the legal system.

Baldwin faced trial for the accidental shooting of a cinematographer. However, after a years-long legal battle, on July 12, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer concluded the trial and dismissed the case with prejudice right after Morrissey finished her testimony.

According to The Guardian, the evidence that led to the case being dropped was ammunition brought to the sheriff’s department in March by a man who claimed it might be linked to Hutchins’ death. However, prosecutors reportedly argued that it was irrelevant, while Baldwin’s defense team alleged that it was intentionally "buried" and subsequently filed the motion to dismiss the case.

Advertisement

As per the outlet, in a recent court filing, Morrissey claimed that there were "insufficient facts" to support the court's decision and argued that the evidence in question had no relevance to Baldwin's defense.

She further noted, "No one on the prosecution team ever intentionally kept evidence from the defendant; it simply didn’t occur to the prosecution that the rounds were relevant to the case."

ALSO READ: 'Did Some Rewriting': Alec Baldwin Starrer Rust Entirely Removes Scene Where Halyna Hutchins' Fatal Shooting Incident Happened

After his case was dismissed, Alec Baldwin gave his first official statement. The actor shared a photo of himself on Instagram in July and expressed gratitude to those who supported him during his difficult time. He wrote, "There are too many people who have supported me to thank just now. To all of you, you will never know how much I appreciate your kindness toward my family."

Meanwhile, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, recently announced on social media that their upcoming reality series, The Baldwins, will air on TLC in 2025.