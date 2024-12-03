Why Is Hawaiian Woman Hannah Kobayashi Declared ‘Voluntary Missing Person?’ Read Chilling Story

Hannah Kobayashi, who happens to be from Hawaii and is 30 years old had recently disappeared after she missed her connecting flight in Los Angeles. Per reports, the woman had even sent worrisome texts to her family. The Los Angeles Police Department has even stated that the Hawaiian crossed into Mexico all by herself.

In a December 2 press conference, Chief Jim McDonnell of LAPD even stated, “As the family is aware, late yesterday after traveling to the US-Mexico border we reviewed video surveillance from US Customs and Border Protection which clearly shows Kobayashi crossing the United States border on foot into Mexico.”

The Chief then mentioned that Kobayashi was seen all alone with her luggage and was “unharmed.”

According to McDonnell, there is no evidence that Kobayashi has been trafficked or is “the victim of falling," adding that she is now a "voluntary missing person."

As per LAPD, Hannah Kobayashi has crossed the U.S.-Mexico border on foot. The woman had reportedly crossed via the San Ysidro point of entry tunnel that leads to Mexico.

The police have also mentioned that there is no information that Kobayashi is working with someone else.

While the LAPD has mentioned that they won't be investigating her case in Mexico, they still urge “Miss Kobayashi to contact her family” or get in touch with the US Embassy or law enforcement, letting police and her family know that she is safe.

According to Officer Douglas Oldfield, investigators examined her social media and came across desires and posts of being disconnected from the world.

A family member Larie Pidgeon stated on Facebook that Kobayashi has gone missing since November 8, 2024. Per Pidgeon, Hannah had texted that she felt “scared” through a text message, while she was in Los Angeles waiting for her connecting flight to New York City.

"Hannah’s last message to us was alarming — she mentioned feeling scared and that someone might be trying to steal her money and identity,” Pidgeon explained in the social media post.

As per a report by KGMB/KHNL and FOX affiliate KHON, Kobayahi’s last location was at LAX on November 11, per her family members.

