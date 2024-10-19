Sydney Sweeney Catches Burglar in L.A. Neighborhood While Filming Christy Martin Biopic, Thanks to THIS Device

Sydney Sweeney is quite alert, as she recently helped both her neighbors and the LAPD catch a burglar.

The actress, known for her role in Euphoria, accomplished this while away from her property, as she is currently filming a new movie in North Carolina. Reports indicate that on October 14, 2024, Sydney assisted law enforcement in catching a burglar in her Los Angeles neighborhood.

According to TMZ, Sweeney received a notification from her home security system about movement detected by her doorbell camera. Upon seeing a person sneaking around her property, she immediately contacted the authorities.

According to law enforcement sources, the trespasser had entered the home of one of Sweeney's neighbors, gained access to the property, and fled with a few personal belongings.

After Sweeney alerted the authorities, local police apprehended the suspect and arrested them for burglary.

A statement from the LAPD noted, "Comments of the call indicated there were possibly three suspects at the location." The LAPD also confirmed that officers on duty had “requested additional units for a building search,” which led to the capture of one suspect.

While all the action had happened near the Anyone but You Star’s property, Sweeney is filming her new project, which happens to be a biopic focusing on boxer Christy Martin, in North Carolina.

Advertisement

It was on October 16 that Sydney Sweeney first shared a few photos of herself from the set of the film on social media. In these pictures shared on Instagram, the actress could be seen flexing her muscles with a big smile on her face.

The Madame Web actress also had a long caption attached to the post that read, “Well, the cats are out of the bag thanks to some paps in bushes so here’s a little bts from my film I'm working on right now.”

Sweeney then went on to detail that from the past few months, she had been training immensely to bring out the character of “a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”

The project has not been given a title yet; however, the reports state that it even stars Katy O'Brian and Ben Foster, with David Michôd being its director.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Takes On New Exciting Role Of Real-Life Figure In Her New Project; Here's What We Know About It So Far