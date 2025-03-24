Why is James Gunn's Superman Being Blamed for Smallville Sequel Delay? Co-creator Dishes on 'Unfortunate' State of Animated Outing

Alfred Gough is a big name, who is also associated with Smallville as its co-creator. Recently, opening up about a highly anticipated animated follow-up outing of Smallville, he shed light on why the series has been put on hold for now.

“Warners has obviously gone through a lot, and I think the fact that they are in the process of rebooting Superman again, kind of unfortunately, I think, keeps our thing off the table for a bit,” Alfred Gough stated during the Talk Ville podcast.

Further talking to the hosts of the podcast, Michael Rosenbaum and Tom Welling, who were also seen in the widely loved series Smallville, the co-creator stated that he recently came across news about how the Warner Bros. studio is also planning to reboot Buffy the Vampire slayer for Hulu.

Talking about another reason why Smallville is facing delays, Gough spoke of the “regime change” that happened at Warner Bros. Back in 2022, it was James Gunn and Peter Safran who were named to be co-CEOs of DC Studios. For those who do not know, this happens to be a reboot of DC Extended Universe and a production arm tasked to look over DC properties at Warner Bros.

During his conversation with the Smallville actors, he blamed the regime change as the main reason that put any project, of any studio or a network, on hold or delayed it.

Talking about Smallville, the series was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. It ran for 217 episodes while having 10 grand seasons. The series aired on CW. Its plot focused on a teenage Clark Kent– played by Tom Welling– who was trying to control his superpowers and be a good man for the town of Smallville.

Coming to the outing, which is being directed by James Gunn, will act as the kickstarter of the new DC Studios and will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and even Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Superman will be out in theaters on July 11.