Why Is Kanye West Sued By America’s Next Top Model Alum Jenn An? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse.

Kanye West is facing some serious allegations by Jenn An, who famously appeared in the previous season of America’s Next Top Model. As per Page Six’s report, she claimed that the rapper choked her and rammed his fingers down her throat, allegedly assaulting her while filming a music video in 2010.

Jenn reportedly filed the suit on Friday, November 22 in New York federal court. The alleged incident occurred when they shot the music video for In For The Kill by La Roux. West was featured in its remix version.

According to the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Jenn was working as a background artist for the music video as they shot it in September 2010, at the Chelsea Hotel in New York. She claimed that she donned only “revealing lingerie” when the Famous vocalist pointed at her to the crew and said, “Give me that Asian girl.”

The Plaintiff allegedly told the rapper that she was not wearing very much, to which, he allegedly responded by saying that was the reason why he chose her. She mentioned that he asked other background artists to leave the room.

Jenn reportedly claimed that the Flashing Lights rapper was “towering over” her and “breathing heavily” when he asked the camera crew suddenly to capture her face close up and used a “gyrating hand” to “emulate forced oral sex” on her.

As per the publication, the lawsuit alleged that West started to choke Jenn on camera with one hand and then wrapped his other hand around the former ANTM alum’s neck and continued strangling her with both of his hands.

Jenn further claimed that the rapper then “rammed several fingers down her throat, continuously moved them in and out, and gagged her” for more than one minute.

The plaintiff allegedly said that West screamed, “This is art. This is f***ing art. I am like Picasso," while choking her in a way, “similar to pornographic gagging/deep throat/BDSM fetishes."

It was mentioned in the suite reportedly, “Plaintiff struggled to breathe and felt as if she had temporarily blacked out. When defendant West decided that he was finished with plaintiff, her face was covered in saliva and smeared makeup.”

Along with West, she also named Universal Music Group (UMG) as co-defendant in this matter, alleging that the company “failed” in investing in the incident. It was mentioned in the suit that the rapper’s “gendered, hateful, and abusive controversies were a brand, which was too profitable for Defendant Universal Music to intervene, despite his unlawful conduct.”

Jenn stated in the filing that the rapper violated New York’s Gender Motivated Violence Act and has requested the judge for trial by jury for punitive damages, legal fees, and “damages for mental, emotional and physical injury, distress, pain and suffering and injury to reputation.”

The suit also mentioned that affiliate labels with UMG including Interscope Records and other influential figures in the industry attempted to “bury” the incident. Appearances by West and Jenn are not featured in the final version of the music video.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

