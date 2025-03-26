Why Is Lady Gaga Being Sued by a Surfboard Company Over Her New Album Mayhem? Know About Plagiarism Accusations

A lawsuit has been filed against Lady Gaga for trademark infringement by surfboard company Lost International. The company claims that the Joker: Folie à Deux actress used a logo for the word Mayhem that is nearly identical to theirs.

Lost International asserts that it owns the rights to the term in its distinctive logo.

As reported by TMZ, the lawsuit states that Lost has been using its stylized version of Mayhem for over a decade. The company also noted that the logo appears not only on their surfboards but also on their merchandise, alleging that Lady Gaga used their design for her latest album.

In their lawsuit, Lost International included a side-by-side comparison of their logo and the one used by Lady Gaga, highlighting notable similarities.

The surf brand claims they have been using the same logo since 2015, as per the outlet. They further alleged that the I'll Never Love Again singer is misappropriating their design without permission.

According to the surfboard brand, they had previously raised concerns with Lady Gaga, but she proceeded with the design, leaving them no choice but to file a lawsuit.

Reports state that Lost is suing to block her use of the logo and is seeking damages, including any profits she has made from it.

Advertisement

The album in question, released on March 7, 2025, blends synth-pop and industrial dance influences with elements of electro, rock, and pop-rock.