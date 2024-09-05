Why Liev Schreiber Did Not Reprise His Role Of Sabretooth In Deadpool & Wolverine? Find Out As Actor Reacts To Fans’ Curiosity

Liev Schreiber is popularly known for his portrayal of Sabretooth, who made an appearance in the 2009 film X-Men Origins. While the third installment of the Deadpool movies included multiple cameos, the fans wondered if there was no space to accommodate a Sabretooth cameo in the film.

While promoting his upcoming movie, Across the River and Into the Trees, the actor reacted to the questions of the curious fans, and also revealed that it makes him happy to know that a character he portrayed almost 15 years ago still lives on.

In a recent interview with the media portal, Schreiber reflected on the fan campaigns, asking for the actor’s return on screen while donning the X-Man suit. The actor revealed in the interview that, "It's amazing. I can't begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again."

Schreiber further in the conversation compared the response for his superhero character to that of the response he received for his TV show, Ray Donovan.

The Salt actor recalled, "When we finished work on Ray Donovan—and it wasn't a question of us finishing work, Showtime pulled the plug on the series—I was just so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from fans who watched."

The actor stated that for him to dedicate himself to the character, he looks forward to taking the audience into confidence and knowing that the fans will hail his roles.

Schreiber revealed, "When you're making a television show, or you're making a film, I'm not in there with the audience, I don't know that anybody sees it. Of course, if you follow that sort of thing, you can see the numbers; millions of people have seen it, but I generally don't follow.”

He further added, "I was so surprised that we had that many fans, and I was so surprised that people were campaigning for me to be in the new Deadpool movie.”

As for Deadpool & Wolverine, the movie showcased the appearance of legendary actors, including Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, Dafne Keen and Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, the Marvel heroes, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth, too, made memorable cameos.

Deadpool & Wolverine is running successfully in theaters.

