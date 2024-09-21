Sean Diddy Combs Concerned About His Kids Amid Arrest? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

While Sean Diddy Combs has been locked up, he is eager to talk to his kids. The reports recently surged, as a source close to the musician opened up talking about how the rapper was feeling behind bars.

As per TMZ, who published the words of an insider, Sean Diddy Combs is reportedly being kept on suicide watch. The source also stated that while being held in prison, the I’ll Be Missing You artist, “desperately” wants to have a word with his kids.

Sean Diddy Combs who is locked up at the City of New York Department of Corrections, has seven kids with different women.

While the It's All About The Benjamins rapper is awaiting his sex trafficking as well as racketeering trial, his loved ones are continually “turning to God for guidance and strength” while being around each other for support.

Talking about the kids of the Bump, Bump, Bump artist, his eldest son Quincy Taylor Brown was adopted, back in the 1990s, when Sean Diddy Combs started dating Quincy’s late mother, the model Kim Porter.

However, by that time he was already a father to Justin, 30, whom he welcomed with Misa Hylton, a fashion designer.

Meanwhile, the Coming Home artist also welcomed son Christian, 26, with Porter, in the year 1998.

Sean was in a struggling relationship with Porter, who was still pregnant with the rapper's twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs. The kids were born in 2006; they are now 17.

Advertisement

This was the same year when Diddy Combs also welcomed his daughter Chance, 18, with his longtime friend, businesswoman Sarah Chapman.

The Finna Get Loose rapper’s youngest kid is Love, a 2-year-old daughter, whom he shares with cybersecurity professional and model Dana Tran.

While the twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, are staying with one of their mother’s friends, as Diddy Combs is locked up, the rapper's son, Christian, stood by his father during his court hearing, which was held on Wednesday. Christian was accompanied by his brother Justin.

For those unversed even Christian was accused of sexual assault back in April.

Sean Diddy Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution. The Can't Nobody Hold Me Down artist had pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Does Sean Diddy Combs' Grand Indictment Say? All We Know About Disturbing Allegations Against Rapper So Far