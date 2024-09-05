Wicked Trailer 2: Cynthia Erivo’s Witch Elphaba Prepares To Fight Off An Evil Wizard; ‘You Can Do Anything’ Says Ariana Grande’s Glinda

The second trailer of Wicked opens with Ariana Grande’s voiceover announcing, “The Wicked Witch of the West is dead.” Unlike the first trailer—which provided a glimpse into Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) journey from self-hatred to self-acceptance—the new trailer emphasizes the inevitable confrontation between Elphaba and an evil wizard.

At one point, Erivo’s character shatters a mirror with her magical powers, leaving Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) impressed. “Absolutely remarkable,” she says. Elphaba must master her skills to defeat the enemy against all odds. As she prepares for the face-off, Glinda (Grande) instills her with confidence. “Listen to me, you can do anything,” she tells Elphaba at one point.

Director Jon M. Chu is set to bring one of the most beloved Broadway musicals to the big screen. In an interview with PEOPLE, Chu claimed that the movie adaptation will give fans an “intimate” look into the characters. “We got deep. We got deep in there,” he teased.

“I mean, Elphaba (Erivo) has a lot of wounds, but so does Glinda (Grande), and we explored all of those with these two actresses who really brought a truth beyond the songs that we know,” he added.

As for the 7 Rings singer, it’s all about Wicked for a while! Ariana Grande announced on social media that she’d be taking a career break and “putting a temporary pin” in all things that are not related to the film, mostly because of her excitement about what’s to come with Wicked. “Inexplicably excited for all that is to come,” she added.

The musical fantasy follows the life of Elphaba, an outcast who is bullied by her classmates for her green skin, and Glinda, an attention seeker with a desire for popularity. An unlikely bond is forged between the two as they embark on a wild adventure and take on the Wizard of Oz.

Wicked will be released in theaters worldwide on November 22, 2024.