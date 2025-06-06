Will Ginny and Georgia Have Season 4? Everything We Know So Far About Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey Starrer's Future

Fans of Ginny and Georgia can breathe a sigh of relief, Netflix has officially renewed the series for Season 4. The confirmation came after the dramatic events of Season 3, which premiered in June 2025. Viewers watched as Georgia faced serious legal trouble and Ginny made a bold move to protect her mother. Now, audiences are eager to see what’s next.

Although Season 4 is officially in the works, it may be a long wait. Season 1 was released in February 2021, followed by Season 2 in January 2023, and Season 3 in June 2025. Based on this pattern, Season 4 could arrive sometime in early or mid-2027 as per RadioTimes.com.

Netflix confirmed that the writers’ room for Season 4 opened in February 2025. A post from the show’s official Instagram read, “First day of the Season 4 writer’s room!!! Based on today alone, Season 4 is going to be a RIDE.”

Who’s returning for Season 4?

Most of the core cast is expected to return. This includes Antonia Gentry as Ginny and Brianne Howey as Georgia. Also likely to return are:

Diesel La Torraca as Austin

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Sara Waisglass as Max

Scott Porter as Paul

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen

Katie Douglas as Abby

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

Several recurring characters are also expected, including Nikki Roumel as young Georgia and Nathan Mitchell as Zion. However, the return of Gil (Aaron Ashmore), Wolfe (Ty Doran), and Lynette (Karen LeBlanc) is still uncertain. Max’s former girlfriends Sophie (Humberly González) and Silver (Katelyn Wells) may not return, as both characters seem to have moved on.

Season 4 is expected to pick up from the many unresolved storylines. Georgia might be pregnant, with the father possibly being Paul or Joe. Her abusive stepfather and possibly her estranged mother may also appear, adding more conflict to Georgia’s story.

Ginny is headed to Korea for the summer with her father, who wants joint custody. Meanwhile, Marcus is entering rehab, and his relationship with Ginny is uncertain. Max is dealing with isolation after falling out with her friends and family. There’s also the possibility of big business moving into Wellsbury, which could bring major changes to the town.

Netflix has not released a trailer yet. Fans can likely expect teaser clips and first-look images as the release date approaches. A full trailer will probably arrive about a month before Season 4 premieres.

