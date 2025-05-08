Ginny & Georgia S3 Trailer: Mother-Daughter Drama Escalates with Murder Trial and Shocking Revelations

Georgia (Brianne Howey) and Ginny (Antonia Gentry) are trying to get used to the new normal in the official trailer of season three of Netflix's hit show. The mother-daughter duo's life turned upside-down after Georgia's fairytale wedding took a chaotic turn.

Georgia is all set to go on a murder trial, and is facing life imprisonment if found guilty. She has been put on house arrest and has to wear an ankle monitor until the trial comes to an end. Meanwhile, Ginny cannot believe the life she is living. Gossip and bullying at her school have left her feeling depressed.

Georgia has one task on hand: she has to prove that she is not a violent, unhinged monster, which everyone believes her to be. Ginny is also on her mom's side, and she is hell-bent on helping her prove her innocence. But can she trust her?

To be clear, Georgia did kill Tom Fuller, husband of Cynthia Fuller (Sabrina Grdevich), in Season 2. And her son Austin (Diesel La Torraca) saw her do it while he was playing hide and seek with Cynthia’s son Zach. He was hidden in the closet while Tom’s monitor flatlined.

Check out the trailer of Ginny & Georgia Season 3 below!

Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia is created by Sarah Lampert, with Sarah Glinski joining as showrunner. Debra Fisher helmed the first two seasons. Executive producers of the show include Jenny Daly, Jeff Tahler, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Armand Leo, Lance Samuels, and Daniel Iron. Aaron Ashmore’s Gil is back this season, alongside new faces including Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna.

Ginny & Georgia S3 will return to Netflix on June 5 with 10 episodes.

Check out episode titles below!

Episode 1: This Wouldn’t Be A Podcast

Episode 2: Beep Beep Freaking Beep

Episode 3: Friends Can Dance

Episode 4: The B*tch Is Back

Episode 5: Boom Goes the Dynamite

Episode 6: At Least It Can’t Get Worse

Episode 7: That’s Wild

Episode 8: Is That a Packed Lunch?

Episode 9: It’s Time For My Solo

Episode 10: Monsters

