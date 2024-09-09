Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Attend US Open Women's Final With Daughters Hazel & Violet; SEE Here

Emily Blunt and John Krasinsky take their daughters Hazel, 10 and Violet, 7, to watch the US Open Women's final this weekend. On Saturday, September 7, the family of four arrived at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City to witness Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula face-off for the championship trophy.

The Office alum sported a casual olive green sweater and a Boston Red Sox baseball cap while the Oppenheimer actress wore a black baseball cap and a black shirt. Hazel and Violet, who sat between their parents kept switching seats with the youngest one often sitting on either parents’ lap. Sabalenka eventually secured the win, going 7-5 against Pegula.

Other celebrities like Tina Fey, Kevin Jonas, Flavor Flav, Al Roker, Lewis Hamilton, Emma Roberts, Shailene Woodley, Simone Biles, Cynthia Erivo, John Mayer and Serena Williams were also in attendance.

Krasinski recently wrote, produced and directed animated adventure film IF which also featured Blunt, voicing a unicorn. Back in May, the actor/director raved about how his daughters were part of the film’s creative process.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the actor joked that his daughters thought he was an accountant before this film while their mom was Marry Poppins and in Jungle Cruise. "So she [Blunt] was off to a very biased start with our girls. And so on this one, I pitched them the idea."

He recalled drawing the sketches of IF characters and showing them to Hazel and Violet to hear their verdict. “Once I started interfacing with real artists and talking about how it would really look, they got really excited,” he recalled. The Quiet Place actor-director revealed that the real imaginary friends of his girls also featured in the film.

The pink alligator voiced by Maya Rudolph was Violet’s imaginary friend, while his older daughter Hazel’s IF, a melting marshmallow also made it to the film. “Hazel’s a very empathetic soul, and we were making s’mores one night, and her marshmallow burst into flames as they tend to do, and she was so destroyed that she had hurt some sort of creature,” Krasinsky recalled.