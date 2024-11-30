Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Spend Christmas With the Royal Family? Source Reveals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be celebrating Christmas in Sandringham alongside other members of the royal family, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been extended an invitation to the traditional festivities, according to a People source.

The last time Prince Harry celebrated Christmas with his family was in 2018, the year he married his Suits alum wife.

The snub, however, comes as no surprise, as the royal family has continued to distance themselves from Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, following their exit from the UK in 2021. The two were also not invited to the annual Trooping the Colour celebration back in June.

A month prior, Harry was in his home country for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which he patronizes. Despite being back in Britain, he did not meet with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer.

Page Six reported at the time that Harry’s attempts to set up a meeting with the monarch were turned down by his office, citing his booked schedule.

Hugo Vickers, a royal expert, weighed in at the time, stating that if King Charles wanted to see Harry, he would have found time easily, as no father is ever truly too busy to see his son. Hence, the father-son duo not meeting on such a rare occasion was significant.

Harry last saw Charles in February after taking an emergency flight from California to the UK to visit his father shortly after his cancer diagnosis was revealed. They reportedly had a brief meeting that lasted only about 30 minutes.

The world first got wind of the bad blood between the royal family members in 2021 when Harry and Meghan sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an explosive interview. During the chat, the pair accused the British aristocracy of ignoring Markle’s pleas for mental health help and having a conversation about their unborn child’s potential skin color.

A royal expert told Page Six at the time that the duo intended to rock the royal institution and that he believed Harry did not regret the decision in the slightest.

Furthermore, the publication of Harry’s memoir Spare laid bare the deteriorating relationship between him and his family, especially with his brother, Prince William.

In the tome, Harry accused the Prince of Wales of physical assault and treating Markle poorly, accusations that William has denied.

The last time the brothers appeared together alongside their wives was following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 22.

Harry and Meghan, along with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have been residing in her home state of California, USA, since their exit from Britain.

