Will Ryan Gosling Join MCU as White Black Panther? Here’s What We Know Amid Ketema’s Identity Reveal

Ryan Gosling is creating headlines over his potential joining of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has been caught up in the buzz of fans wondering if he will portray the role of White Black Panther in the upcoming Marvel movies.

The news comes after a controversial meme surfaced on the internet, revealing the identity of Ketema, who is known as the protector of Wakanda in the Marvel comics.

As per Christopher Priest’s novel, Ketema is known to be T’Challa’s son, who is white with blonde hair and has antagonist traits.

Ketema’s identity reveal

As for the character that is highly talked about in recent times, Ketema marks his first appearance in Christopher Priest and Joe Quesada’s new Marvel Knights: The World To Come.

The revelation of the character takes place following the death of T’Challa. In one of the scenes from the comics, an old T’Challa takes on Ketema, who is in the Black Panther suit, for a tribal challenge.

It is shown that the latter triumphs over T’Challa, goes on to unmask, and declares himself to be the new king of Wakanda.

Meanwhile, the depiction of the new character in the comics got the fans wondering if Gosling will don the Black Panther suit to play the role of Ketema.

It is also revealed that after T’Challa’s marriage with the X-Men member Storm fell apart, he reconciled with his former fiancée, Monica, and they had a son together.

Fans' reactions to viral Ketema meme featuring Ryan Gosling

After the meme revealing the identity of Ketema went viral, the fans went wild on the internet and went on to comment their thoughts about the same on the social media platforms. One of the users shared, “Ain't no way...ain't no f*cking way they did the meme! We got a White Black Panther before GTA6.”

Another fan wrote, “Just finished the new Black Panther book that dropped today & Marvel better not do what I think they’re about to.”

The third netizen added, “To complete the meme, Ryan Gosling as Ketema for the next Black Panther film in the MCU. He needs to be cast to complete the circle of memes.”

Marvel has not confirmed any of the details on the internet yet.

