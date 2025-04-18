Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Film Gets Official Release Date and Title: Know All About It

Star Wars is getting another addition to its franchise. The adventures from a galaxy far, far away will be taken forward with Star Wars: Starfighter. The movie will be led by Ryan Gosling.

Another big surprise about the outing is that it will be directed by none other than Shawn Levy. In case you might not know, Shawn Levy is the same director who recently made a blockbuster for Marvel Studios, Deadpool & Wolverine.

As per reports, Star Wars: Starfighter will be released in theaters on May 28, 2027. The big announcement was made by Lucasfilm’s President Kathleen Kennedy, who was present with Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni at the annual Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo.

According to a press release, the latest outing in the Star Wars franchise will be taking place approximately five years after the events of the 2019 Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker took place.

Star Wars: Starfighter is being described as an “entirely new adventure” that will also introduce all-new characters who will be seen in a period that has not been explored yet.

Making a grand appearance on the stage of the Star Wars Celebration, the actor from Blade Runner 2049, Ryan Gosling, stated, “Being here and seeing all of you [makes it] more inspiring to do it.”

He then went on to add that the room is filled with “creativity and imagination,” with a lot of love from all the fans present for the event. Looking at the attendees, he simply got reminded of how much movies mean to everyone, “specifically how much these movies mean to us,” Ryan Gosling added.

Meanwhile, even Shawn Levy shared his thoughts, stating that the movie is not going to be a prequel or even a sequel; it’s going to be a whole new story.

The outing will be released after Mandalorian & Grogu, which is set to premiere on May 22, 2026.