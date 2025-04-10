Why Did Chadwick Boseman ‘Freak Out’ Disney Executives on Black Panther Set? Ryan Coogler Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Chadwick Boseman was a force of nature in Black Panther. With his action-packed sequences and yet portraying a calm and understanding king, he ensured fans gave him a standing ovation. Similar was the reaction of the Disney executives, who visited the sets of the 2018 movie, about whom Ryan Coogler recently opened up.

Advertisement

The director, who is now coming up with a mystery-horror outing, which even has a touch of thrilling experiences, Sinners, sheds light on the time Chadwick Boseman was in his superhero role.

Recalling the time the actor had immersed himself into the character of Black Panther, the director mentioned that the 21 Bridges star continued to speak in T’Challa’s accent until the film wrapped.

“He was talking in an African accent,” Ryan Coogler explained. And when the executives from Disney came to visit the set, the movie was just in week two of its production.

“They pulled up and it was the T’Challa accent and they were freaked out. I was like, ‘Don’t be freaked out. He’s working, man,” the director of Judas and the Black Messiah stated.

ALSO READ: Hailee Steinfeld Says Film Sinners’ Story ‘Raised Questions’ In Her Mind: ‘It Had Such an Impact…’

As per Ryan Coogler, he went on to explain to the executive how Chadwick Boseman wouldn't turn off his Black Panther accent until the film was wrapped, adding that there was no shame in it. “That’s how he was moving,” the director stated.

Advertisement

Talking about the impression the late actor had put on him and Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler then mentioned Chadwick Boseman was an old school actor, and when compared to that star, he and “Mike was kids.”

The Space Jam: A New Legacy filmmaker even explained that his death had a huge impact on the Creed star.

For those who do not know, Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43. He died following a battle with colon cancer in 2020.

ALSO READ: Viola Davis on Being Judgemental Towards Chadwick Boseman For Not Knowing He Was 'Dying' of Cancer: 'Why Do You...'