Will Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Be Recast in Black Panther 3? Marvel Producer Reveals

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death.

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore addressed speculation that Black Panther 3 will have a new actor playing T'Challa. In the previous movies, the lead character was played by late actor Chadwick Boseman.

There's been online speculation, which Moore refuted, adding that there have not been any talks of replacing Boseman to date. Moore explained that the studio has not held any creative discussions on the same since director Ryan Coogler's primary focus currently remains on directing his next project, Sinners.

"The truth is, there’s no truth to those rumors. Never say never to anything; we haven’t really had a lot of creative conversations with Ryan Coogler yet because he’s finishing his film Sinners, which comes out this year," Moore said to ComicBook in a new interview.

He indicated that most of the rumors spreading on the web are not true, especially since production on the sequel has not even started yet.

Moore added, "We’ll get into it later this year, but everything you read online is not true, if for no other reason than we just haven’t started [working on it]."

While Moore is set to leave Marvel Studios in the next few months, he will continue to work with the studio for Black Panther 3.

Boseman's Black Panther first appeared in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and went on to shine in the 2018 blockbuster, Black Panther.

Boseman again played the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In 2016, he was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer and continued working during treatment. He passed away in August 2020. His death was felt profoundly in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), which used T'Challa's in-universe death in its story to pay homage to him.

While details on Black Panther 3 are still unknown, Denzel Washington has already hinted at becoming a part of this next film. But Marvel has not made any statements confirming its casting or plot for the much-awaited sequel.