Will There Be A Season 4 Of Industry? Creators Confirm New Thrilling Direction

The creators of HBO's Industry are gearing up for an exciting fourth season, inspired by Tony Gilroy’s Michael Clayton. During a Deadline x HBO FYC event at The Times Center in New York, creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay revealed their vision for a corporate thriller approach.

Down shared that he and Kay are drawing on Gilroy's mastery of corporate thrillers, calling Michael Clayton the greatest corporate thriller of all time.

He humorously admitted to feeling bad about revealing their plans to Gilroy in person but is excited for what’s ahead. “You have to tell us in…not that long, actually, because we’re doing it very quickly this time,” he teased.

The duo hopes to take the series beyond its initial focus on finance, exploring intersections with politics and media to create a more gripping and dynamic narrative.

Season 3 marked a turning point for Industry, moving from a niche show to a Sunday primetime slot, attracting its largest audience yet. The shift brought critical acclaim, with the season making multiple Best of 2024 lists.

“Having people fall in love with this show the way I have for so long has been such a blessing,” shared lead actor Myha’la, who plays Harper Stern. The cast and creators thanked for the series’ growing recognition. “So many of us, this is our first big project, and it ended up changing our lives,” Myha’la added.

The show expanded its narrative and tone in Season 3, with Kay describing it as a slice of life under the guise of a workplace drama. The creators experimented with storytelling, focusing on finance’s intersection with larger societal issues.

Season 3 introduced significant challenges for the characters, particularly Rishi, played by Sagar Radia. His violent and traumatic final moments shocked audiences.

Radia noted, “The shock factor is tenfold…It wasn’t anything I anticipated.” He joked that his character’s next steps are above his pay grade but hinted at endless possibilities for redemption or further downfall.

Meanwhile, Marisa Abela’s Yasmin finds herself at a crossroads, navigating strained relationships with Harper and Rob. Abela described Yasmin’s transformation, saying that she thinks the only people who know the real Yasmin are the audience now, and that’s just an exciting place to be.

