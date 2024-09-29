Will Vanderpump Rules Return For a New Season? Find Out as Ariana Madix Drop Clues on Future of Bravo Series

Ariana Madix, who was one of the consistent celebrities of the Vanderpump Rules, talked about the uncertain future of the Bravo series returning to the screens. Despite the series being controversial and Andy Cohen being accused of alleged wrongdoings, the show was able to hold on to its audience till the latest season of the series.

In conversation with E! News, the reality TV star and the host of Love Island, revealed that she is unaware of the developments, or even if the show and her co-stars will return to reality TV or not.

While talking to the entertainment outlet, Madix revealed, "I don't know." Moreover, the actress shared that she is in touch with only one of her co-stars from the series. "I haven't been in touch with Lala at all. Scheana and I talk every once in a while. I love to see her doing well and I think she's also in the same boat as me,” said Madix.

Apart from considering being a part of VPR for the potential next season, Madix has got her plate full. She reached the finale episode of Dancing with the Stars, starred in Chicago on Broadway, and also took up the role of a host on Love Island.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Opens Up On ‘Intense’ New Season Of Love Island USA; VRP Star Shares Her Experience As Host

Meanwhile, further in the conversation with the media portal, the actress went on to bluntly confess that she had not been talking to any of her co-stars, when asked about the professional careers of other reality stars.

She said, "I don't talk to any of them. So you'd have to ask them." She further added, "I talk to Katie all the time. I don't know how she feels. We've just been focused on our business."

While Madix is not sure about the Vanderpump Rule, the TV personality is no way is backing off from hosting one. Madix will return as the host for Love Island in the new season, too. Since the TV star has joined the show, the viewership has touched sky, and Madix doesn’t seem to be surprised by the news.

Madix said, "Not surprised in the fact that I've loved that show for so many years.” She went on to add, "So I've been telling everyone for years and years, 'This is the best show; you have to watch it.' So I'm a little bit like, 'I told you. It's the best.'"

Advertisement

The episodes of Love Island are availa

ALSO READ: Ariana Madix Says THIS To Lily Collins' After Her Sandwich Shop Comment; DEETS Inside