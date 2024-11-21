With Kevin Feige Detailing Post-Secret Wars Events And X-Men’s Introduction, Here’s A Rumor That Fits The Current Setup

While Disney acquired Fox while being able to legally use the mutants in the MCU, the Marvel Studios head, Kevin Feige, recently gave a big update to the die-hard followers of the franchise. It was previously rumored that Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will work as a “soft reboot” of the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rumor even suggested that this reboot might work as a reset button, introducing our own Earth 616 X-Men. While we have witnessed some of the biggest characters from previous X-Men movies in the MCU already, they tend to be from a different timeline.

These names include Sir Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, Kelsey Grammar’s Beast, Aaron Stanford’s Pyro, and even the two antiheroes, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool and Wolverine.

Talking at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, the CEO of Marvel Studios spoke about plans to bring in the X-Men.

"I think you will see that continue in our next few movies with some X-Men players that you might recognize. Right after that, the whole story of Secret Wars really leads us into a new age of mutants and of the X-Men," Kevin Feige mentioned.

Now per an X (formerly Twitter) user, MTTSH the event might be a creation of “a new universe where Mutants/X-Men have always existed in the MCU.”

This won't be a big surprise, though, as in Avengers: Endgame we noticed that Thanos blipped out almost half of the universe and then Bruce Banner brought everyone back, with Tony Stark reversing what had been done before.

Similarly, Secret Wars is bringing in multiple timelines together, forcing heroes, antiheroes, and even the villains to fight against each other in the Battleworld; an attempt might be made by some characters to stop the Incursion that will combine many timelines into one, eventually bringing in the Fox’s X-Men in Earth 616.

Well, here’s our theory.

You remember how Tilda Swinton’s The Ancient One was fighting the Chitauri army during the Battle of New York from The Avengers?

It is possible that during the many events, including both the Avenger-level threats and others, the mutants or the X-Men fought the bad guys as well, while the movie only concentrated on the team formed by Nick Fury.

The reason why we or other characters in the MCU are not aware of their presence might be because Charles Xavier always wiped the memory of others.

Also, if you remember, in She-Hulk a Wolverine was already teased.

