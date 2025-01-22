‘You Don’t Know Things...’: Wendy Williams Shares Insights On Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Imprisonment

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Wendy Williams got candid about Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the famous rapper who is spending his time behind bars. The former American presenter shed light on the now disgraced rapper’s prison time and how it could last for his whole life.

Making a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the former talk show host was asked to share her views on the arrest of P. Diddy, following sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Opening up about the I Need a Girl rapper, Wendy Williams said, “Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day. You know what? It’s about time, people. It is about time. Diddy done”

The highly acclaimed media personality also went on to add on the January 16 episode of the show that people around her, told Williams that it was her who “called it” on the I'll Be Missing You rapper. The people who believed that it was Wendy Willaims, even included her own family members.

However, this is not the first time that Wendy Williams spilled the tea about the It's All About The Benjamins artist. Previously in 2015, on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show, she hinted at the controlling behavior of Sean Diddy Combs towards the rapper's then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

In a clip that resurfaced following the arrest of the Bump, Bump, Bump rapper, Williams mentioned that Sean Diddy Combs could "pop up” anywhere anytime, divert his plane, land on the one's hotel’s roof, and also bribe a few people to get the key’s to your room.

Wendy Williams's recent interview with the regular hosts DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God, and Loren LaRosa as the guest host came four months after the arrest of Diddy. The music mogul has since entered a not-guilty plea for all counts that he has been charged with.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

